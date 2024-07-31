Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​As the metres passed by and pressure intensified in the heat of Olympic Games battle, Coleraine rower Hannah Scott remained the coolest person in Paris to help drive Team GB to quadruple sculls glory – and cement her legacy amongst Northern Ireland’s sporting greats in the process.

​After waiting 36 years for further gold medal glory after Lady Mary Peters (1972), Jimmy Kirkwood and Stephen Martin’s (both 1988) respective successes, Northern Ireland celebrated three in a memorable 16-hour span as Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen and Belfast man Jack McMillan’s swimming heroics were followed up in fine fashion by Scott on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old, who progressed through the ranks at Bann Rowing Club in her hometown, was competing at her second Olympics and led from the front as she, alongside fellow crew members Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw, pipped the Netherlands by 0.15 seconds in a dramatic photo finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it may have looked like the race was getting away from the British team at certain points in the dying stages, Scott never wavered in her belief that the reigning world champions would add Olympic gold to their growing collection.

Great Britain’s Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw celebrate with their gold medals following the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the fifth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“About 10 strokes from the line we just said ‘we got this’, then we just came through,” she told British Rowing. “We really trust in ourselves.

"We did this at the World Championships as well so we like to give people a tight race. We’ve been training for three years for moments like that and we weren’t going to let it go.

"Tough strokes have been taken every day for that, so other people could see it as nerve wracking but we were all eyes in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Olympic success even got a stamp of Royal approval as Princess Anne presented Scott’s medal – a symbol of unwavering dedication to her craft – while hundreds of supporters watched back home on the big screen in Coleraine’s town centre.

“Getting the medal from Princess Anne was amazing!” added Scott. “She made a good speech for us at the Embassy earlier in the week where she said to the three girls that it’s their first Games and to just enjoy it.

"It shows the talent with them that it’s their first Olympiad and they can get a gold medal.