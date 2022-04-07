Where can I watch the Grand National? What radio station and tv channel is it on - and when is the big race?

The Grand National is back, with over 150,000 fans expected to turn out at Aintree this week.

The event which was closed to spectators last year due to the pandemic, is one of the most important events in horse racing.

Here's everything you need to know about how to listen to the Grand National on the radio.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National will take place this year from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9.

Each day will have its own theme, with Thursday being 'Opening Day', Friday 'Ladies Day' and Saturday 'Grand National Saturday.'

What radio station is the Grand National on?

The Grand National is on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

You can listen to the events live here.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be available to watch live on ITV and Racing TV.

Racing TV is available to watch on your phone, tablet, TV, or computer.

Grand National Full Racing Schedule

Thursday, April 7 - Opening day

1.45pm - The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase

2.20pm - The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle ( On ITV)

2.55pm - The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (On ITV)

3.30pm - The Betway Aintree Hurdle (On ITV)

4.05pm - The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase (On ITV)

4.40pm - The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (On ITV)

5.15pm - The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat

Friday, April 8 - Ladies Day

1:45pm - The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle

2.20pm - The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (ITV)

2.50pm - The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (ITV)

3.25pm - The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (ITV)

4.05pm - The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (ITV)

4.40pm - The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (ITV)

5.15pm - The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle

Saturday, April 9 - Grand National

1:45pm - The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 33m ½f

2.25pm - The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (ITV)

3.00pm - The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (ITV)

3.35pm - The Liverpool Hurdle (ITV)

4.15pm - The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (ITV)

5:15pm - The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (ITV)

6.20pm - The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race