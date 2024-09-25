Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pep Guardiola has won the European Cup with Barcelona and Manchester City, countless league titles in Spain, Germany and England, but less known is that he has also had an indirect input into the success of Ballyclare Rugby Club.

The Co Antrim side are preparing for their first ever All Ireland League home fixture on Saturday as they welcome Enniscorthy to The Cloughan.

Ballyclare started life in Division 2C with a bonus-point win at Tullamore and since 2018 have won four Town’s Cups, one Junior Cup, the Championship 1 league title, the All Ireland round robin and the All Ireland Junior Cup.

Ballyclare coach Mike Orchin-McKeever got to discuss tactics with Guardiola at Manchester City’s training base and how to replicate what the former Spanish international midfielder was teaching his players on the football pitch to rugby.

Ballyclare coach Mike Orchin-McKeever (centre) is looking forward to the club's first ever All Ireland league home fixture on Saturday

“I was very fortunate to get to observe a training session at Manchester City and chat with Pep Guardiola and ask him questions about his tactics and why he was doing things,” enthused Orchin-McKeever.

“He really didn’t focus too much at the time during that session with the players that had the ball and what they were doing, it was more the people off the ball.

“That reinstated with me quite well for rugby, you can have a tackle, a ball carry or a jackal but what were the other guys doing off the ball that could be assisting the team performance of what happens next.

“It was a little bit of an ideas fest and it was cool to get over and see something a little bit different.

“I connected with a few people coming out of COVID-19 that I knew were in different circles outside rugby and I thought I’d just chance my arm to see who would let me in to view them.

“I got to see Northern Ireland (football) train, the Belfast Giants train, and I set up a trip to Manchester to see some rugby league and some football and trying to pick up as many little nuggets as I could along the way.”

However, Guardiola didn’t enquire about scrums or lineouts.

“That topic of conversation never came up. I’m not even sure Pep knew what sport I was coaching, he probably thought I was a football coach,” joked Orchin-McKeever.

“Coaching is dealing with people, it is a people business, there are a lot of things that go on in coaching outside the technical and tactical aspects, supporting players through maybe the challenging times that they have got or how to deliver feedback better or how to select the team.

“There are a lot of things that you can learn in coaching if you are curious enough. I am always trying to continuously learn and become better at it.

“We have been competitive in league and cup competitions across the board and there has been a strong level of consistency there.

“I would do a lot of reading from other coaches and viewing coaches from all sports. I always remember as a Manchester United fan Sir Alex Ferguson said ‘about investing in youth and they will never let you down,’ and that was our kind of approach about five to seven years ago.

"It has kind of come to fruition and it allows us to be kind of successful with a great squad of guys.”

Orchin-McKeever was happy to come away from Co Offaly with five points on the opening day.

“It was fantastic to get your first league game won and pick up a bonus-point on the road,” he said of the victory at Tullamore.

“Different experience for the boys having to travel that bit further on the day and getting control of emotions quickly to get done what was needed.

“I think the standard of rugby in qualifying Championship 1 is very high so it is more about emotion and the challenge of taking on different teams that you are not used to and going to different environments, that’s the new challenge.

“I would struggle to actually compare how relative the opposition was compared to what we were playing last year. It was definitely a competitive match and the scoreline flattered us a little bit.

“Winning can become a habit and so can losing from experience as well. We are just building a culture that is continuously evolving and growing and you are bringing in new players every year that feels part of something special and is really fun to be part of.

“Now they are just getting to do it on a big scale at All Ireland League level. There are more people interested in your games, you are building followers, and you are getting to do a bit more travelling together on the road.”

It promises to be a big day at the club with pre-match and post-match entertainment planned, with Enniscorthy travelling to Ballyclare after losing their opening game at home to Belfast Harlequins.

“I’m expecting it to rival a couple of the home All Ireland Junior Cup fixtures that we had or the top-of-the-table clashes,” Orchin-McKeever explained.

"There is hope that we are going to get a big following to come out on the side lines.

“The club’s commercial committee will drive the pre-match meal and the post-match function, we are hoping to have anyone that is interested or curious about rugby in the town or the surrounding area to come and watch an All Ireland League fixture for the first time in their home town.

“I think at the start of the season everybody will have done something creative in pre-season and there is an air of optimism around them.

“Everybody is upbeat and chirpy to start their season as best they can, they have started with a loss and they will be hurting.

