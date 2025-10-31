Irelsnd head coach Andy Farrell. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Andy Farrell is unworried by the lack of game time for some of Ireland’s players going into Saturday’s autumn Test clash against New Zealand in Chicago.

Six players in the line-up have played only once this season, while Jack Conan is in action for the first time since starting all three tests during the summer for the British and Irish Lions.

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey starts the game at inside centre, while Iain Henderson has been named among the replacements.

McCloskey’s 22nd cap will be his first run against the All Blacks as the 33-year-old starts for a third time in succession.

Head coach Farrell has brushed off talk that his side was “underdone” ahead of facing the All Blacks at Soldier Field.

“It's irrelevant,” Farrell told BBC Sport NI, as he takes charge of Ireland for the first time in almost a year following his sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions.

“You guys have talked about the performances of some of the guys in the big game, Leinster v Munster, some of them hit the ground running. They're mentally prepared to give the best of themselves.

“When they turn up for camp, realise what they're representing and what the shirt means, it seems to focus the mind a lot more. You still have to go out and prove it.

“Even if people think we're underdone slightly because of lack of game time, I don't believe that, I don't believe that.

“These lads are fit, the challenge is for them to be mentally sharp, to be ahead of the game.”

Farrell has enjoyed three victories over the All Blacks but has faced defeat in the last two contests, coming in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final and a November Test in Dublin last year – Ireland’s first home reverse since 2021.

Farrell, who said Ireland didn’t “come to the party” last November against New Zealand, added: “We got a backlash as far as winning the next three games.

“The 150th [IRFU anniversary game against Australia] was a pretty big occasion for us and I'm not saying we were outstanding there, but we got the job done.

“But I thought, you can have all the excuses in the world and you can take them on board if you want and let them drown you or you can just take the challenge for what it is and challenge yourself to be as good as you can be early doors.