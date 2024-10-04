Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballynahinch and City of Armagh will be both looking to bounce back from defeats in Division 1A of the All Ireland League.

Hinch shipped 51 points at Cork Con while Armagh lost at home to St Mary’s.

Despite having only one point from their opening two games and sitting bottom of the table, Chris Parker thought there was reasons for optimism in the performance last week as his side heads to Garryowen.

“It’s not really where we want to be, but I think our performance was much improved last week which is something that we took a lot of heart from,” said Parker.

Armagh will travel to face Gerryowen in Limerick for the first time in the AIL Division 1A

“Bar 10 minutes either side of half-time, those championship minutes, it was fairly even between the two sides but that 20-minute split over half-time they scored a lot of points, and the game got away from us a wee bit.

“It’s about learning, progressing and the group moving forward every week. In this league you have got to learn quick and if you don’t, you’re going to fall away.

“We have trained really well this week and we take a lot of encouragement from that, and hopefully the boys can show again like they did last Saturday that they have made improvements and see where that performance takes us.”

Garryowen have won one and lost one of their two games as Armagh prepare to travel to their opponents for the first time.

“It is somewhere the club has never been, we have only played them before in the Bateman Cup final a number of years ago, so it is another new adventure for us,” Parker said.

"It is one we are looking forward to but any trip to Limerick is a difficult place to go and to come away from there with any points is a massive positive.

“It is very important to get more points on the board and more of a reward for those improved performances that we have seen in the last couple of weeks.

“We’re in the same position last season at this stage where we had two close losses in the first two games then we went to Shannon and won, so hopefully lighting can strike twice.”

Ireland U20s player Sam Berman is available, but Shea O’Brien is injured. Josh McKinley returns to the second row.

Hinch welcome St Mary’s to Ballymacarn Park when Ireland U20s loose head prop Matthew Burke starts while behind the pack Ulster winger Aaron Sexton is available.

In Division 1B Queen’s give a debut to Ulster scrum-half Michael McDonald while former England School’s full-back Dan Green gets his first start for the club in the No10 shirt for the Colours match with UCC at the Dub.

There is also a first AIL start for last year’s RBAI Schools’ Cup-winning captain Fraser Cunningham at centre.

The pack is boosted by the return of backrow duo Tom Brigg and Lorcan McLoughlin.

Instonians are one of four sides to have maximum points from two games at the two of Division 2A.

Paul Pritchard’s side travel to Greystones, Schalke van der Merwe returns to the front row after missing the derby win over Ballymena.

The Braidmen host Barnhall, Banbridge visit Old Cresent.