Three wins from four games and two with try bonus points have propelled Ballynahinch to third place in the Division 1A table.

The Ballymacarn Park club are a point behind leaders Clontarf as they host struggling Garryowen.

With the nucleus of the squad being together for a few seasons captain Bradley Luney believes they are showing real character as Hinch’s three wins have all been by one score.

“I think we are pretty pleased with the start to the season,” Luney said. “The Cork Con game was a bit of a blip and didn’t really reflect how we see ourselves and we were happy to correct that in the next two games.

Ballynahinch captain Bradley Luney has been impressed with his side's start to the season

“The Armagh and St Mary’s games, we were in the lead for all if not the majority of the game, then Young Munster was the other side of the coin – seven or eight minutes to go we went through 14 phases to win a penalty to get to the corner.

“We had two shots at the maul and there was no panic, we felt like we were in control all the way. Conor Rankin off the tee getting charged down early probably illegally with the last kick of the game, slotting the conversion from near the touchline, was pretty nice to see.

“He has been reliable all season with the boot. Those kind of tight games are swaying our way because of what he is doing off the tee.

“The spine of the team has been there for a couple of seasons, Adam (Craig, John (Gunson), and Kyler (Kyle McCall) have been there four seasons; what they are trying to implement maybe has taken a few seasons, but I think we are finally starting to get there.”

The win at Young Munster last weekend was a big boost for the squad but Luney knows Hinch will have to back it up against Garryowen at home.

“Kyle McCall in the post-match huddle thanked everyone and he has probably played there more than most, and that was his first win down there,” he said.

"We were more that happy to hear the final whistle at the end and the boys were so happy because it meant a lot.

“It will not matter about getting five points away at Young Munster if you can’t get points at home against Garryowen.

“The league table is hard to read, last year’s champions Cork Con are seventh just above Garryowen and they beat us by 50. You can’t really judge the table until everyone has seen each other,” he added.

“We know Garryowen from a couple of season ago. They are a slightly different squad from playing in 1B but they still play the same way and are a strong hardy Limerick side.”

Luney and Hinch have their sights firmly set on making the playoffs.

He continued: “The first step is making the top four, but it is the old cliché of week by week. The target for the squad the last few seasons has always been top four and I think we finished fifth two seasons in a row.

“I think the squad is ready and can take that next step.”

Aaron Sexton and Zac Ward are on the wings.

Meanwhile, Armagh face a tough trip to Terenure.

Armagh coach Chris Parker said: “We need to start picking up points and at least last Saturday we got one point.

"We’re here for this challenge and we’re here to play the best teams in the country. We’re looking forward to the challenge of Terenure, if we lost to Terenure no one will bat an eyelid but there is belief within the group we can go and get something.”