Ballynahinch's Zac Ward plays his part as Team Ireland open Olympic Games rugby sevens run
Ward, the son of former Ulster favourite Andy, started in the opening game of the Paris tournament against South Africa then was used as a replacement against Japan as Team Ireland posted back-to-back wins yesterday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.
The Ballynahinch club player even featured on the try scoresheet in the 40-5 triumph over Japan, having played his part earlier in the 10-5 victory to kick off the summer spectacle.
New Zealand top the table by virtue of having scored an extra try – nine compared to Ireland’s eight.
As a result, the Pool A decider today (3.30PM UK start time) remains key despite both sides now in the quarter-finals, with the group winners gaining a Saturday tie with the bottom-ranked qualifiers.
"It's a really encouraging opening day for us and it's job done in terms of two wins from two,” said Ireland captain Harry McNulty. "It's all about a huge Pool game against New Zealand tomorrow afternoon as we want to progress through as winners and give ourselves the best possible draw in the knockout stages.
"We have had incredible support in Paris today and it has been electric playing in front of this crowd, so we're excited to come back tomorrow to raise our game and hopefully progress through the competition."
Try scorers for Ireland men against South Africa were Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy.
In the Japan win, the tries came from Ward plus Kennedy, Chay Mullins (2), McNulty and Niall Comerford.
Conversions were posted by Hugo Lennox (3) and Mark Roche (2).
New Zealand recorded a win by 17-5 over South Africa.
The Team Ireland boxing squad – with includes Belfast siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh, plus Newtownstewart’s Jude Gallagher – will turn the focus to this evening’s draw in the North Paris Arena from 6 o’clock.
Aidan will be competing in the men's 71kg, Michaela the women’s 57kg and Gallagher the men’s 57kg.
Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke and Jack Marley will be seeded for the draw.