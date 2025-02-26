​Belfast Royal Academy are striving to reach their first Schools’ Cup final in 15 years as they face Wallace High in the last four this afternoon at Kingspan Stadium.

DJ Creighton’s side have had to come through the group stages and in the knockout rounds gained wins over Methody and Sullivan.

“It is another big game, we have had two big games, they have been brilliant cup experiences...we have taken loads from those two fixtures,” said Creighton. “They were two tough games where we had to find a way and I am really proud of the guys in terms of how they’ve done that.

“It’s another big one against Wallace and we are aware that we will probably need to go to another level in terms of performance to get ourselves into the Schools’ Cup final...we are really excited at the prospect of it.

DJ Creighton (left) and Derek Suffern enjoying success with Queen's. (Photo by Queen's Rugby)

“I think those two knockout games being away from home, we knew it was always going to be difficult.

“The Methody game was our first cup game in a while in terms of we knew we had them for a long time and it was a long time coming.

“Sullivan was quite a quick turnaround and you knew you are going to a place where the guys are really well drilled and well coached and a hard place to go.

"I was delighted with the mentality and character to get them through both those fixtures and get an opportunity against Wallace.”

The North Belfast school will relish the opportunity to play at the home of Ulster.

“I think they are all excited by the opportunity to play at the Kingspan, a couple of them have had exposure to it over the summer in the inter-pros, which is fantastic,” he said. “We’re just delighted to go there and really looking forward to the whole experience.

“I don’t think it will be as easy as that (BRA’s backs against the Wallace pack).

"I think up front this year we have been absolutely fantastic and we have managed to go toe-to-toe with a lot of big teams and a lot of big packs and I don’t think this occasion will be any different at all.

“Our forwards are certainly going to have to be at their best to give us front foot opportunity for our backs.

“We are excited about our backs, but they are going to have to be at their very best if we want to get through the other side of this fixture.

“We are well aware that Wallace have a lot of quality individuals in their pack and they will be really well coached.

"We know what we have to do and we’re well aware of how we are going to go about stopping them...it’s now about getting the opportunity to do it and making sure we pull through of doing what we say we want to do.”

With a final place at stake the game also has the sub-plot of Creighton coming up against Wallace coach Derek Suffern, wih the pair club colleagues at Queen’s having won promotion to AIL 1B and a Senior Cup with the students.

“There was always the possibility this could happen,” said Creighton. “‘Suff’ and I have gone through a lot of experiences together in terms of rugby.

“We have experienced some real highs and some real lows, through all that we are really good friends.

"But, certainly come Wednesday, we’ll very much both be behind our own two schools.