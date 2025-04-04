Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​City of Armagh simply need to better the UCD result on the final day of the season to preserve their Division 1A status.

Chris Parker’s side sit two points ahead of the Dublin students and welcome Ulster rivals Ballynahinch to the Palace Grounds, while UCD travel to Young Munster.

“We’d like to get the job done and with it being the last game we know very much what the case is now...we have to win and if we win we don’t have to worry about results elsewhere,” said Parker. “It is in our own hands, we have passed up a few opportunities to sort it out so far but we have a great opportunity this week at home to get the job done and secure our place in 1A next season.”

Armagh go into the game having lost their last three matches.

City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker. (Photo by City of Armagh)

“Last Saturday was a lot more pleasing, we knew we were up against very good St Mary’s side who were pushing for a home semi-final,” said Parker. “We spoke a lot about our performance and our performance compared to the previous two weeks was a lot more pleasing and that is certainly something we can take a lot of confidence from moving into this week...the performance was on an upward curve.

“We have continued that in training this week and, hopefully, that continues into another Improved performance on Saturday.”

Hinch’s top-four aspirations ended last weekend with a home defeat to Cork Con.

“There is rivalry there and I’m sure Hinch would love to put us into a relegation play-off but that is just the nature of club rivalry,” said Parker. “They have nothing to play for but whenever you have nothing to play for there is no pressure or expectation on you, you can throw the ball about as much as you want.

“They are a dangerous enough side and they will certainly threaten us in a lot of ways when the pressure is off them.

"They are obviously favourites...they are higher up the league.

“They have their Irish club internationals, we are underdogs, we have a job to do and we just have to put our best foot forward and get the job done hopefully.

“The lads will know each other from underage stuff, the five lads were away together with Irish clubs, there is a lot of familiarity there but that familiarity breeds that rivalry even more.

“It is going to be exciting, the sun is going to be out, it’s an Ulster derby end of the season, a decent surface to play on.

"It has all the ingredients for a great day of rugby.”

Armagh survived on the last day 12 months ago.

“The group has been amazingly upbeat around everything, it’s just the way it is, this is the scenario and there is not much we can do about it now bar go out and try to get a win,” he said. “It is in our hands, if we can pick up four points it doesn’t matter what happens down in Limerick.”

Queen’s ensured their Division 1B status with last week’s bonus point victory at home to Naas. The students travel to bottom-of-the-table Shannon missing a host of players.