Three consecutive wins have lifted Chris Parker’s side up to second in the Division 1B table and Parker says he is “delighted" with his team’s recent progress.

“Delighted with where we are sitting at the minute – all credit has to go to the boys,” he said.

"They have backed up every performance with a better performance and we have made great strides now.

Armagh coach Chris Parker.

“This is where the difference comes: if you want to be a real top-four team, keep building on those performances – especially when you are at home – and try to get another win on the board.

“The League will go down to the wire. Everyone on their day is more than capable of beating each other.

"It is a bit of excitement but it also means you can’t take your foot off the gas or you can’t look too far ahead, or you are definitely going to slip up,” Parker added.

“We know Naas are better than what their results are and from their loses, they have got three losing bonus points so they are extremely competitive and we are going to have to be on top of our game if we want to get anything out of Saturday.”

Armagh are unbeaten at home this season and Parker knows it has to stay that way if the club is to challenge for promotion.

“The home results have been really pleasing, 19 points out of 20 at home is a great return,” he said.

"I think if you want to be a top-four side you have got to make your home a fortress and get what you can in your away games.

“We have a good home record and it is intact at the minute, and we have to make sure it is intact at 4pm. We have to keep pushing on and if we can get that win, hopefully it will push us that wee bit closer to Buccaneers if they slip up.

"But we have got to sort ourselves out first and foremost and come away with four points.”