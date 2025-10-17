David McCann and his Ulster team-mates take on the Sharks in Durban

David McCann is embracing playing with and learning from Ulster’s new South African import Juarno Augustus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The No8 was part of the Northampton side that won the English Premiership in 2024 and reached the Champions Cup final last season.

Augustus marked his first start for Ulster with a try in last weekend’s bonus point win over the Bulls, with McCann also putting in a stellar shift in the back-row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann knows the back-row trio will have to bring the same physicality against a Sharks pack in Durban this afternoon – which includes double Springbok world-winning captain Siya Kolisi, powerhouse prop Ox Nche and second-row enforcer Eben Eztebeth.

“You can see Juarno’s really brought that physical edge," McCann stated.

"I think in the week it was clear to all, like how good his ball carrying is and his tackling, he just brings that physical edge that we need and gets front-foot ball for everyone.

“We definitely get on well together, we’ve had a bit of crack the first couple of months he's been over, so it's been good getting to know him and yeah, the rugby stuff, obviously we're sharing ideas and just sort of figuring each other's games out and how best we work together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I expect the Sharks to be physical like the Bulls were, constantly sort of applying pressure and not making anything easy for us.

“So, it's just about not worrying too much about that and imposing our defence on them early and then I think our attack is set up in a good way that we should be able to expose some weaknesses in their defence, especially around those wider channels and if we go deep into phase.

“A big part of the Bulls’ game is being really physical in the tackle and maybe not being as aggressive with the breakdown, whereas the Sharks, they'll be physical in the tackle but more of a chop focus and they'll definitely have a lot of jackal options. They have really good jackalers across the park so that's more of a threat."

McCann thinks the postponement of the Edinburgh game may be beneficial to Ulster as they face three games against South Africa opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, he was part of the Ulster team that won in Durban a couple of seasons ago but he acknowledges playing in the Shark Tank brings unique challenges.

“I think time will tell with that one but I think the Edinburgh game was disappointing because I think we'd prepped really well,” he continued.

“I guess going fresh into the Bulls and they'd travelled, that obviously adds an element in our favour and now we're travelling over here so the body may feel a wee bit better than it would if it was three games on the bounce but I think time will tell, the physical challenge will still be great on the weekend.

“It can be pretty hot, especially when the sun's out, but the humidity is the real killer, it just sort of saps your legs, makes the ball really greasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, it means often at times you feel more tired than you probably should, so, it's just about winning that mental battle with yourself and convincing yourself to you know, stay in it.