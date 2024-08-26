Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a huge shock on the opening day of the Ulster Senior League as Dungannon defeated defending champions Ballynahinch in Premiership Division 1A at Stevenson Park.

Hinch have won the last three Senior League titles but were defeated 34-14 in Co Tyrone as the hosts picked up a bonus point in a 34-14 victory.

The visitors made the better start and raced into a 14-point lead with just 13 minutes on the clock.

Hinch winger Sam Jackson opened the scoring on nine minutes with the game’s first try which Conor Rankin converted.

Ballynahinch suffered an opening day defeat to Dungannon in the Ulster Senior League

The full-back also slotted the extras when Bradley Luney went over four minutes later to double Hinch’s lead.

Gannon registered their first points on 18 minutes with a try from scrum-half Tony Gribben, with full-back Ben McCaughey landing the conversion.

The sides were level on 34 minutes as replacement Charlie Conroy got the home side’s second try which McCaughey converted.

Dungannon went into the break with a 17-14 lead as McCaughey landed a late first half penalty.

Gannon took the lead eight minutes after the restart as another replacement Adam Edgar crossed, with McCaughey again on target with the conversion.

No8 James McMahon sealed the home side’s bonus point with a fourth try on 55 minutes.

McCaughey converted and added a late penalty to take his personal tally to 14 points.

Malone also have five points after Queen’s were forced to concede the Belfast derby at Gibson Park as the students were unable to field a front row.

City of Armagh began their 150th anniversary season with a comprehensive 43-3 win over Rainey at the Palace Grounds.

Chris Parker’s side scored seven tries against the Old Boys.

Full-back Kyle Faloon grabbed a brace of tries and also kicked four conversions.

Former Ulster full-back Shea O’Brien playing on the wing went over for a try while Neil Simpson, Finn Fehnert, Sam Glasgow and Neil Faloon also crossed for the home side.

Instonians prevailed in a high-scoring encounter against Banbridge at Rifle Park.

The sides were tied at 21-21 going into the break but a strong second half performance from Paul Pritchard’s side saw them pull away to record a 47-28 victory.

Full-back Bradley McNamara, former Ulster prop Schalke van der Merwe and winger Simon McMaster got Instonians’ first half tries.

Centre Bevan Prinsloo secured the Belfast side’s bonus point with a fourth try after the break, lock Marty Vorster dotted down against his old club, while McMaster added a second.

Dean Hayes’ try earned Banbridge a try scoring bonus point.

Belfast Harlequins enjoyed a bonus point win over Clogher Valley in Division 2.

Quins outscored their Co Tyrone visitors by five tries to four.

Captain Mak Glover crossed for the home side’s first try, hooker Joel Dundas went over twice, winger Adam Bennett sealed the bonus point, before prop Cameron Hillis was driven over from a 13-man maul.

Clogher picked up two match points.