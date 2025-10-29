Former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best says his appointment as the new general manager of the province is an “incredible honour”.

One of Ulster’s most respected and accomplished players, Best will oversee professional rugby operations and player development.

Best returns to Affidea Stadium in a leadership role that will see him play a key part in shaping the province’s future both on and off the pitch.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Ulster Rugby said the Co Armagh man would also lead “performance pathways,” with the 43-year-old “bringing his vast experience, leadership qualities, and deep understanding of the province’s culture to the fore”.

Best said: “Ulster Rugby has been a huge part of my life, and it’s an incredible honour to return in this capacity. I know what this club means to the players, the staff, our supporters, and sponsors.

“I’m excited to play a role in helping Ulster achieve its potential, building on the strong foundations that are already in place.”

Hugh McCaughey, Ulster Rugby CEO, said bringing Best back to Ulster marked a new chapter for the province.

“Rory’s appointment is a landmark moment for Ulster Rugby,” he said. “He is a figure who commands enormous respect across the game, not just for his achievements but for the way he represents this club and province.

“Bringing Rory back into the fold is not just about his leadership, but also about reconnecting with the values and identity that have always made Ulster special.

“We believe we have the strategy and rugby talent to take Ulster back to the top of the game, and Rory's role is to make sure we deliver on that potential.”

A product of the Ulster Rugby pathway, Rory made 219 appearances for the province between 2004 and 2019,

His contribution to Irish rugby is equally renowned, with Best earning 124 international caps and captaining Ireland to historic victories, including Grand Slam success in 2018.