Ulster Rugby’s Head Coach Richie Murphy

Richie Murphy has hailed the return of centre James Hume as like a new signing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish centre is set to make his first appearance for the province since last April in Friday night’s friendly against the Queensland Reds at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster also welcome another two international backs Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale for the visit of the Australian Super Rugby Franchise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Playing friendlies at this time if the year feels a bit odd but it really couldn’t come at a better time but it really couldn’t come at a better time in relation to getting three senior internationals back into our squad,” stated Murphy.

“Two of the lads have been out for 10 weeks and James has been out for nine months, James is like a new signing.”

“A lot of credit has to go to the guys that have been playing in their places Jude Postlewaite and Ben Carson have done an incredible job.”

“At 22 years ol age they shouldn’t be in a situation where they are playing seven or eight league matches in a row.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Ben had played one game for Ulster and I think he has played 10 games out of 12 so it is a huge workload for young men.”

“This week give us a chance to get them off the pitch stick them on the bench and give them a little bit of a rest over the next few week while we are trying to get James game time right in order to make sure we don’t jeopardise him.”

“I think we have to be careful expecting the likes of James to just come in and hit the ground running he has been out for nine months, he’s coming back in a difficult situation but over the next number of weeks I’m sure he’ll get up to speed.”

“Jacob looks big and strong, the 10 week injury he has had he has had some good time to get himself ready to go and it is the same for Stu McCloskey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t all good news on the injury front as Ethan McIlroy (ACL) and Werner Kok (wrist) are sidelined.

“Werner isn’t too bad he has had a small job on his wrist, once the splint comes off we expect him to be back very quickly.”

“Ethan is a lot longer term, it is disappointing for him ACL it is going to be a number of months for him.

“When you are in professional rugby the should goes on you move on to the next one and we pick whoever we have, we come up with thew best plan that we can and we go out and execute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After defeat by Zebre last time out in the URC the Queensland Reds game takes on a new significance for Ulster.

“It is about the game time for some of those senior guys coming back and getting them ready for Benetton.”