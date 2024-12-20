Ulster Rugby have been buoyed by the news that utility back Michael Lowry has agreed a three-year contract extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new deal means the 26-year-old will remain at his home province until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Lowry has made over 100 appearances for Ulster since making his debut against Munster in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performances in the 2020/21 season saw him named at full-back in the Pro14 dream team and in the following season, he was nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year.

Ulster’s Rugby’s Michael Lowry has signed a three-year contract extension with the province

That eye-catching form earned the former Royal Belfast Academical Institution pupil a call-up to the Ireland Six Nations squad in 2022, where he made a try-scoring debut against Italy.

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham commented on the news: “Michael is an extremely important member of the senior squad. He has a lot of experience for his age, and his attitude and professionalism is always exemplary.

“His versatility is also a huge strength, whether playing on the wing or at full-back, and his competitiveness on the pitch belies his physical stature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With young backs coming through, Michael is the perfect role model for others to follow.”

On the announcement, Lowry said: “I’m delighted to sign for the next three seasons. I enjoy being a part of this team and playing at Kingspan Stadium in front of our fans.