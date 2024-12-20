"He is the perfect role model for others to follow": Ulster Rugby announce utility back Michael Lowry commits his future to the province

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:04 BST
Ulster Rugby have been buoyed by the news that utility back Michael Lowry has agreed a three-year contract extension.

The new deal means the 26-year-old will remain at his home province until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Lowry has made over 100 appearances for Ulster since making his debut against Munster in 2018.

His performances in the 2020/21 season saw him named at full-back in the Pro14 dream team and in the following season, he was nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year.

Ulster’s Rugby’s Michael Lowry has signed a three-year contract extension with the provinceplaceholder image
Ulster’s Rugby’s Michael Lowry has signed a three-year contract extension with the province

That eye-catching form earned the former Royal Belfast Academical Institution pupil a call-up to the Ireland Six Nations squad in 2022, where he made a try-scoring debut against Italy.

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham commented on the news: “Michael is an extremely important member of the senior squad. He has a lot of experience for his age, and his attitude and professionalism is always exemplary.

“His versatility is also a huge strength, whether playing on the wing or at full-back, and his competitiveness on the pitch belies his physical stature.

“With young backs coming through, Michael is the perfect role model for others to follow.”

On the announcement, Lowry said: “I’m delighted to sign for the next three seasons. I enjoy being a part of this team and playing at Kingspan Stadium in front of our fans.

"I am excited for the future of this group and looking forward to seeing where we can get to as a team and individually.”

