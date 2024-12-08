Instonians, who are chasing a fourth consecutive promotion, stormed to the top of Division 2A with a 40-25 win at Cashel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Pritchard’s side have a five-point cushion after picking up maximum points in Tipperary, while Banbridge beat Corinthians 27-0.

Inst had to negotiate challenging weather conditions posed by Storm Darragh and a long injury list at Spafield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side enjoyed the better of the early exchanges, racing into a 13-7 lead with a converted try and two penalties. Bevan Prinsloo replied for Inst with a try which Josh Eagleson converted.

Ballynahinch's Harry McKeown tackles Clontarf's Alex Soroka at Ballymacarn Park

Former Ireland centre Ian Whitten scored from a pick and go move on the Cashel line and Eagleson’s conversion put Inst in front.

Full back Hugo Ellerby was next to cross for the Belfast club, profiting from a break by Prinsloo.

Eagleson’s conversion gave Inst a 21-13 lead at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Keane soared thought a gap at the start of the second half to seal Instonians’ bonus point.

Ballynahinch's Matthew Burke under pressure from Clontarf's Conor Kelly

However, Cashel respond with a unconverted try and a penalty try to reduce the Inst lead to a single point.

Prinsloo crossed for his second try, powering through two defenders and sprinting 30 metres to dot down with Eagleson adding the extras.

Prinsloo completed his hat-trick by picking up from a ruck and powering over from close range. Eagleson rounded off the scoring by adding the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Lyttle – recently drafted into the Ulster training squad – was among the Banbridge try scorers in the bonus point win over Corinthians at Rifle Park.

The Galway side had started the day top of the table on points difference from Inst.

Two Adam Doherty tries – one converted by Jack Hart – gave Bann a 12-0 half time lead. In the second half Hart added a penalty and converted tries by John Wilson and Lyttle.

Ballymena dropped to ninth in the table after a 28-12 defeat at Eaton Park by Greystones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a bad day for Ulster’s two top-flight clubs as Ballynahinch and City of Armagh both suffered disappointing home defeats.

Hinch lost top spot in the league after going down 32-12 to Clontarf.

Ethan Graham and Ronan McCusker got the Hinch tries, while Conor Kelly scored one of the visitors’ four tries and added 12 points with the boot.

Hinch are a point behind leaders St Mary’s.

Lansdowne leap-frogged Armagh into seventh place after their 19-15 win at the Palace Grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries from Rocky Olsen and Sam Cunningham had helped Armagh into a 15-12 lead going into the final five minutes, but the visitors struck late.

Queen’s produced a big performance in Cork to beat Highfield 35-17 in Division 1B.

It was a first away win of the campaign for the students and with other results going in their favour they have climbed up to seventh in the table, putting 11 points between them and basement club Highfield

Winger Ben McFarlane scored two tries on his return from injury, prop Jack Boal and centre Wilhelm De Klerk also crossed with out half Jack Murphy kicking 15 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clogher Valley scored six tries in a 39-24 home win over Skerries to move second in Division2B.

Dugannon picked up two match points in a 33-26 defeat at UL Bohs.

Dan Kerr bagged a hat trick of tries as Malone won the Ulster derby 20-13 with Rainey at Gibson Park.