Ireland head coach Scott Bemand

​Ireland head coach Scott Bemand says he will assess his options right until the final minute ahead of his squad selection for the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The final 32-player squad will be announced on Monday – just days after Ireland ran world number two Canada close in the final warm-up game.

The competition gets under way in two weeks’ time as Ireland face Japan in their opening fixture on August 24.

They will also face Spain and reigning champions New Zealand in their pool.

​Bemand told BBC Sport NI: "There's a lot of girls that put their hands up, which is really pleasing.

"The girls are actually getting used to performing with that pressure. It's the nature of what we do. In elite sport, there's always a selection.

"You're always competing, and I think over the last two years we've certainly got better in that space.

Bemand also rubbished talk that his side will go into the tournament with a lack of preparation after only two warm-up games.

"I don't think we're undercooked. I think we're right,” he added.

"I think we've come out relatively well, physically.

"If you look at it, we're about to go into a competition that's six weeks long if we get to the end so we're going to need our group, we're going to need fit and fresh bodies that are ready and prepared to play, so the more you take out yourself now, you've got to use competition to build as well.