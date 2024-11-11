Ireland prop Tom O'Toole has been ruled out of Friday evening's match against Argentina in Dublin

The 26-year-old suffered a head injury shortly after coming on to replace Finlay Bealham during the 23-13 defeat to New Zealand.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong trained on Monday and may be fit to feature against Los Pumas, having missed his side’s Autumn Nations Series opener due to a hamstring strain.

Uncapped Leinster forward Thomas Clarkson, who is one of five training panellists in Andy Farrell’s autumn squad, could provide backup for Bealham, if Furlong is unavailable.

Ireland have no other fresh selection concerns and have opted against adding additional players to the group.

Friday’s underwhelming loss to the All Blacks was only a second home defeat under head coach Farrell and ended the Six Nations champions’ 19-game winning run at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland’s head of athletic performance Aled Walters is confident players will deliver a positive response this week following some “home truths”.

“I think it’s natural that there’s a bit of hurt but there’s no anger,” Walters, who recently left England to join Farrell’s staff, told reporters on Monday.

“It’s a group that doesn’t seem to be used to losing.

“It’s probably an environment that’s been immediately down in the changing room (post-match) but as I understand, Faz (Farrell) is pretty good at getting things back on track pretty quickly, and the coaches and leaders the same. They were pretty good today.

“It’s such a good group to reflect and be honest, home truths were definitely the case and no one has shied away from it.

“I’ve probably heard more voices in meetings this week than I had in my first two weeks. Everyone is pretty intent on correcting a few things.”