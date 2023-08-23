The 26-year-old only made his Test debut in the autumn but has already played in three different positions across six caps.

Head coach Andy Farrell will on Monday reduce his squad to a final 33 for the tournament in France following Saturday’s final audition against Samoa in Bayonne.

Leinster player O’Brien, who can operate at full-back, wing or outside centre, is determined to make the cut and does not mind which role he plays.

Ireland's Jimmy O'Brien is denied a try during the Summer Nations Series match against Italy earlier this month

“I think it’s a dream of any young lad growing up playing rugby in Ireland,” he said on the prospect of being selected.

“To be honest, years ago, I’d never have thought I’d be this close to making it, so, yeah, it would be a big dream of mine.

“Obviously, I’ve played a good few positions at this stage now and I think they (the coaching staff) kind of trust me in a few. Hopefully it helps when they pick the squad but I’m not sure.

“When I started off, I was 13, I used to say that (was my favoured position). Then I used to say 15.

“I don’t really mind at this stage. I don’t think I change too much how I play. It’s mainly in defence that changes a bit with 15, wing and 13.

“But, wherever I can get on the pitch, I’ll play it, there’s no real kind of preference.”

O’Brien was thrust into the Test arena in the number 13 role as a replacement against world champions South Africa in November following a first-half injury to Stuart McCloskey.

He began at full-back against Fiji a week later before being moved to the left wing for the subsequent clash with Australia.

Cameos in midfield and at 15 followed during the Six Nations before his third Test start came at full-back in a 33-17 victory over Italy earlier this month.

O’Brien insists he will put the squad’s best interests ahead of his own.

“I’m just trying to fit into the team and do what I do well, not trying to go off on your own,” he said. “I think that’s the opposite way of going about it.

“We talk about being the best version of yourself and that’s how everyone else around you is going to play well.

“I’ll just try to do what I do well for Leinster and in the previous games I’ve played for Ireland and hopefully that gets me picked.”

Following the retirement of Rob Kearney after the 2019 World Cup, Hugo Keenan has nailed down Ireland’s full-back position.

O’Brien appears to be first-choice understudy for that role and has been taking tips from his provincial team-mate.

“Hugo’s been unbelievable,” he said. “He’s one of my closest friends in rugby – and outside of rugby, to be honest. We get on great.

“The depth of the squad in every position, you need the next man up.