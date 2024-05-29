Ulster defence coach Jonny Bell. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Defence coach Jonny Bell isn’t worried about the scenarios around Ulster’s last league game of the regular season at Thomond Park - he just wants the team to continue a current run of form which has seen four consecutive wins.

​Ulster travel to Limerick having already secured a spot in the URC quarter-finals but with Champions Cup qualification for next season still on the line.

Ulster play last on the final day of the season so will know exactly what they need to make the Champions Cup by the time they run out at Thomond Park on Saturday.

“There's a huge heritage here in Ulster in the Champions Cup, we want to be there,” said Bell. “There's been a fair bit of change, there's a lot of young players we want to be able to get in and experience that.

“It's a real good challenge, isn't it? And going down to Munster to try and get what we want out of it, that's what it's all about.

“It's exciting and we should know some of the permutations by the time we kick off on Saturday.

“We can look at all the permutations there are about getting into that Champions Cup game, but we have to focus on our own game and don't go to Thomond Park and get slightly sidetracked by other things, otherwise we can come off on the wrong side of things.

“They're all guns blazing going for that top spot and we want to get ourselves into that spot. All to play for, it's going to be tough, but we're excited by it.”

Bell is delighted that Ulster have already made the URC playoffs.

“The guys have put in a huge amount of effort, to beat Leinster here, it was a magnificent night in the stadium, it's one of the best I've experienced here,” he said. “I thought the crowd, full house, magnificent, it felt really, really positive and the result was great.

“That excites us, from what we've gone through this season, it's been a roller-coaster ride to secure that top-eight.

