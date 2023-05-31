The grass is set to be removed this summer at the home of Ulster Rugby and a new pitch laid down.

Ulster had to move one of their two home Champions League Cup fixtures to Dublin this season after the Kingspan pitch was deemed unplayable, costing valuable revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Petrie admits the club were already planning action before the La Rochelle switch.

Ulster's Kingspan Stadium

“I don’t think it was accelerated (by La Rochelle) I think it was an additional factor, if you look at that pitch for around the last year and what we do on that, we have known we need to place investment in it,” said Petrie. “There are a couple of reasons, we want to make sure we have a consistent high-performance surface, the pitch is effectively a 100-year-old surface, it kind of struggles at certain times of the year and is very variable depending on weather conditions as well.

"And that has been quite difficult for us, partly not being able to play the type of rugby that we want to play at the professional end at certain times of the season.

“Secondly, because of our governing bodies’ responsibilities we want to be hosting all the domestic finals here (Kingspan Stadium) as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Partly because of the condition of the pitch on an ongoing basis and because of over-usage and wanting to protect it for the professional team we’ve had to move fixtures to Queen’s at the Dub and that is not what we want to be doing.

Ulster signing Steven Kitshoff on show for Stormers

“Around those factors we had already been looking at what was the best route for us to go in placing investment in that surface.

"And I think when you add into that the reduction of risk partly arising from what happened around the La Rochelle fixture as well, there were a number of factors that played into the fact that we needed to do something.

“We looked at replacing like-for-like and putting in a new grass pitch, you look at hybrid surfaces as well but, ultimately, to do what we want to do across all those arears we felt the artificial surface is the way for us to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a bit to work through with Belfast City Council now, but we are looking to crack ahead with that project in the summer.”

The decision to change the surface at Kingspan Stadium is one that hasn’t been taken lightly.

“We have done a huge amount of research and consultation around this and the injury levels within that,” said Petrie. “Our medical team and the right experts have been involved in that and we are comfortable about where we have got to on that.

“This will be a high-performance surface and I think when you look at things like burns and that side of it they are massively reduced by management of that surface and how it is looked after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I think when you see the feedback from other clubs that we have engaged with, the feedback has been really positive.

“We are comfortable that we have done the research that we have needed to around that, we have got the right people on board and we feel it it the right move for us.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

And Petrie is backing Ulster’s marquee signing Steven Kitshoff to be a big hit on and off the pitch at Kingspan Stadium.​

The South African World Cup-winning prop will arrive in Belfast at the conclusion of this year’s tournament in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 71 times for the Springboks, the loosehead helped the Stormers to URC glory 12 months ago.

And he led them in last Saturday’s defeat by Munster across the final.

When signing world-class star players, the Ulster chief executive Petrie admits there is more to just playing ability that comes into the equation.

“You take into consideration what they can do on the field,” said Petrie. “Steven has demonstrated this year that he is one of the best in his position in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I think when we try to continue to get a more competitive edge and more harder edge in that forward pack that is a guy that can deliver that.

“You also try to look for that cultural fit in there as well.

“And I think the leadership that he has displayed both for South Africa and for the Stormers has been fantastic.

"And we are looking forward to seeing that here in Ulster.

“I think, aside from that, you are also looking at players that can help you bring through your young Irish-qualified players as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think that opportunity for guys like Eric O’Sullivan, Callum Reid and guys like that to work with him, as well as what he brings more culturally across the squad, with those young guys bringing them through will be fantastic.

“I think people always look at headline signings and it is more than about who is the most famous player?

“It is about what they can deliver for us and whether we feel that is the right thing for us.

“I think with both Steven and Dave Ewers (backrow signed from Exeter) coming in, we feel like we are in a good place with the non-Irish qualified talent that we are brining in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitshoff and Ewers will be the only NIQs in the squad next season.

“There are still the same perimeters around that with the IRFU,” said Petrie. “It is something that we buy into.

"And we have a responsibility.