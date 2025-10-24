​Centre Jude Postlethwaite has attributed Ulster’s perfect start to the season to a change of mentality within the squad.

Richie Murphy’s players have a maximum 15 points from their opening three United Rugby Championship games.

The biggest test came last weekend against the Sharks in Durban – with the home side having 13 Springboks in the squad. And, despite having issues in the scrum, Ulster dug deep and fought their way to a bonus point victory.

After their lowest-ever league finish last season of 14th, Postlethwaite can feel the change at Ravenhill.

Ulster’s ​Jude Postlethwaite. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“I feel like the sort of belief is back in the squad, the desire between the team, like team-mates trusting each other, like working really hard for each other,” he said. “I truly believe we feel like we are and we can beat anyone on our day.

“I feel like it's been building since pre-season...Mark (Sexton) coming in fought hard for that belief and he's obviously a really good coach as well, so he put the foundations in place for our attack.

"And I just feel like I know what we can do in training and, when it comes off, you can tell in the game, it's hard for teams to defend.

“When we review, we review pretty hard...there's always room for improvement.

“I feel our desire's a lot better – just working for your team-mates and stuff – we've still a lot to improve on...we know we can, in training we're doing it.

"It's exciting in that aspect,..hard reviews just keep us grounded.”

Postlethwaite has hailed Sexton’s impact since arriving in Belfast from Connacht.

“I feels like the influence of Mark coming in and the change of attack has really helped me...trying to be a better ball player as well as a running threat,” he said. “He helped me out one-on-one, my roles and behind shapes, just having more time on the ball...it's good to have him, Mark, around helping out.”

Postlethwaite was called up to the Ireland squad for the summer tour of Georgia and Portugal as a training panellist but not capped. He has been called into the Ireland A squad for a game against Spain.

“Playing with some of the players there (Ireland camp), or training with some of the players there was really important for me, just to see what the sort of standard is,” he said. “And also working with the coaches, seeing what I need to do to improve.

“When I get my chances to start or to come off the bench...what I need to do, just show them and prove to them that I'm capable of playing and getting the cap.

“There's a lot of younger centres coming through that are really good and I played with a lot of them, so it'll be good competition.

“Once we all start getting a bit of game time, it's who can perform.”

Queen’s lock Joe Hopes makes his first Ulster start this weekend against Lions.