Jude Postlewaite hoping home support can spur Ulster to victory over Leinster
Postlewaite will be partnered in midfield by Ben Carson, while Nathan Doak is at scrum half. All three started their careers together playing mini rugby at Lisburn.
After defeat to Cardiff in their last game before the international break, Ulster are 13 points behind Leinster and Postlewaite is targeting a big response.
“It riles everyone up when you’re playing an interpro so I think a good response to what happened in Cardiff would be good for us and we’re preparing for the four weeks, and we’ve had some great training sessions – looking forward to it,” he said.
“They’ve been going well, six from six, hopefully we’ll be able to do the job. They’re a clinical side and well-driven so it’s going to be tough, but we’ll have the supporters behind us so hopefully we’ll be able to get the win.”
A product of RBAI, Postlewaite was leading try-scorer in the 2020 Schools’ Cup, earning him a nomination as the player of the year in that tournament.
Naturally he crossed paths with his now Ulster backs coach Dan Soper at the city centre Belfast school and the Kiwi has been a big influence on the 22-year-old’s career.
“He’s been very important, he was my teacher in school, and I was scared of him in school,” he said.
“But now we get on really well and he has been massive, just coming in here and always needing someone to talk to and stuff, he’s always there, he’s good, good and helpful.
“He brings out the confident side in me, backing myself, backing my abilities; he knows what I can do even before I came in here. Coming into this environment is kind of daunting so he would just reassure me to be confident and play my game.”
Postlewaite is also benefiting from the tutelage of former European Cup winning Ulster centre Jonny Bell who is defence coach at Kingspan Stadium.
“He’s been a great help in my defensive side of the game if I’m playing 12 and 13, and I know 13 is probably a bit harder to defend, but he’s always there helping, and we do a lot of work together,” said Postlewaite. “Yeah, he’s very helpful.”
