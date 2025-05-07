Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster’s trip to Thomond Park on Friday night to face inter-pro rivals Munster is a knockout game in all but name.

Ulster sit 12th in the URC, three points off the coveted play-off places and a win in Limerick would keep alive hopes of making the top eight until the final weekend of the season when they visit Edinburgh.

However, a defeat to Munster and the trip to the Scottish capital will be nothing but a dead-rubber.

Munster are in a similar scenario to Richie Murphy’s men, sitting ninth in the table.

Ulster's Jude Postlewaite. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Despite the season being on the line, Ulster centre Jude Postlewaite is treating it as just another game.

“I think the mood in training is we're motivated, we know what we can do and we just need to execute...I feel we're all confident,” said Postlewaite. “Probably treat it as a normal game, we know what we can do and if we can bring what we're capable of and execute, I feel like we can turn over Munster.

“I think it's a very important game, we want to be building as many points in the back end this season to qualify for Europe...so, yeah, very important.

“Inter-pros are always really physical and they're a great side and they're off the back of two losses, so they're going to be very motivated and they're kind of in the same situation as us, it's going to be a tough game.”

The 23-year-old has gone from watching Ulster on the terraces of Kingspan Stadium to playing for the province on the pitch.

“I definitely would go for a good few games during the year, so it's just still surreal,” he said. “I'd say I'd started going to watch them more as I got teenager sort of age, so like Charles Piutau was floating about.”

Postlewaite has reflected on his progress to professional status.

“It's probably not until like the back end of school where I really thought I could maybe have a career in rugby,” he said. “I'm just going to find a transition from schoolboy to senior rugby, as daunting as it is, it's actually not too bad once you start to get going.

“You just have to get your confidence up, that's what I've realised...the lads want you to be yourself.

"It also helped because ‘Doaky’ (Nathan Doak) and Ben Carson all came through with me, so at least I knew people coming in.”

Postlewaite has been capped for Ireland A this season.

“Very enjoyable, I learned a lot off the coaches,” he said of the international experience. “It was obviously a step up and the performance probably wasn't where we wanted it to be but, individually, I really enjoyed my time there.

"I got loads of experience...what I need to work on If I'm going to be playing at that level, how fast that level is, just the attacking side of stuff and just thinking a step ahead.

“It kind of came out of the blue, I knew I had a couple of good performances, I was always hopeful but I was so glad when I got the call.”

Ireland will play Portugal and Georgia in the summer and with a lot of front-liners on British Lions duty, the door could be open for Postlewaite to win an Ireland cap.