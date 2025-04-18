Ulster Rugby’s Kieran Treadwell pictured discussing the upcoming BKT United Rugby Championship Round 15 fixture against Leinster Rugby at Aviva Stadium

Kieran Treadwell is determined to leave Ulster with the United Rugby Championship title before returning to Harlequins next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Treadwell has spent nine years at Kingspan Stadium after joining from the Stoop-based club and has never lifted a trophy with Ulster.

The province have four games to earn a top-eight finish and give the 29-year-old lock a final shot at knockout rugby before he heads back to London, and the urge to end Ulster’s trophy drought is not only driving Treadwell but the whole team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11-times capped Ireland second row is on the bench for tonight’s URC clash in Dublin with league leaders Leinster.

“A lot of the boys here and a lot of the squad here, we've been so close and yet still so far and we haven't got anything,” stated Treadwell.

“So, it's a massive driving factor and then that just amplifies even more because I know this is going to be my last season here, so that driving factor is personally there for me and I want to create some more memories.

“This place means a lot. I suppose most of my adult life has been here when I came over at 20 and never lived away from home, really, and then came here and then sort of left to your own devices and trying to find your feet in a new environment, new country and a new team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, it was quite a lot in that regard. But, again, this place means a lot to me.

“My wife's from here, her family are from here, so we're just going to have a connection here.

“As a team, as a fan base, it's been really inclusive and really nice. It's been an unbelievable place to play. Unbelievable place to be as well.

“Everyone's so friendly and I know it's going to be tough leaving this place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treadwell is hoping past failures in knockout games can inspire Ulster to silverware for the first time since 2006.

“There's lots to learn, I think the main thing is not letting the occasion get the best of you,” he added.

“We've all played rugby games where everyone's human, everyone makes mistakes, but it's just the amount of mistakes you make, not letting the occasion get to you as much and having confidence in your own ability and the team's ability and the work that you've put in before.

“So that's really sort of the advice that I'd give to someone but also be excited for it. I think a lot of people will be nervous and play within themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race for the top eight in the URC is one of the tightest ever with just six points separating Munster in fifth place and Connacht in 13th but Ulster have the luxury of not needing to depend on other results going into the last four games.

Treadwell commented: “It's still very tight in the table, we want to be pushing for these play-off spots.

“We want to play and knockout rugby, that's what we're excited for, but again, as I've said, it's probably pretty boring now, but it's week on week.

“We have to just put those performances together and work hard to get the best performance. I think we've still got so much room to grow and I think we've got time to push on and grow and peak at the right time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treadwell isn’t fearing facing a Leinster side that has just lost once in 20 games domestically and in Europe this season.

“The challenge is huge, isn't it, whether it's RDS or Aviva, wherever you play them,” he reflected.

“I think if you understand that they are a good team, but we're also a good team and I think we have the beating of them.”

Ulster team: M Lowry; Z Ward, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O'Toole; A O'Connor (capt), C Izuchukwu; J McNabney, N Timoney, D McCann.