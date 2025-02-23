Mike Orchin-McKeever delighted with Ballyclare resilience after All-Ireland League table progression

Three tries in the last seven minutes gave Ballyclare a 37-15 bonus point win over Ulster rivals Belfast Harlequins at The Cloughan and moved Mike Orchin-McKeever’s side into the All-Ireland League Division 2C play-off spots with just four games remaining.

The coach praised Ballyclare’s home form but knows they will need to pick points up on the road in Bruff and Enniscorthy to cement their place in the top-four.

“That win shows that we are resilient at home,” said Orchin-McKeever. “We are stronger in our home performances, we have had good away performances, but we are just not getting the wins away from home.

“Due to a storm we had to move the Monkstown game to Ballyclare High School and we lost that in a close enough game – home advantage plays its role for everybody.

Ballyclare head coach Mike Orchin-McKeever. (Photo by Presseye)

“A couple of games we have had away from home have been draws – we have had good performances but just couldn’t cross the line. We travel to Bruff on Saturday and that will be our next focus.”

Ballyclare trailed Quins 15-7 at the break but with the wind advantage then scored 30 unanswered points in the second half.

“I knew territory would play a huge role in the second half and how hard it was for us to play ball from our own 10 metre line or 22, so it is an easy thing to try and direct by saying their play more territory in their final third and doing that can by really challenging,” added Orchin-McKeever. “The boys executed really well when they were under pressure to do it.”

Three Matthew McDowell penalties had nudged Ballyclare into a 16-15 lead going into the closing stages.

“It is a credit to the boys to be able to see out that game,” said the Ballyclare coach. “It was a narrow lead that we had earned...the tries at the end were very exciting.

“We knew going into the game that a five-pointer would put us into fourth place and all balanced on games. We have kind of stayed under the radar a little bit being so far down the league.”

Only nine points separates second from seventh in the 2C table.

“We have a trip to Bruff on Saturday then there is a two week AIL break...we will then reflect on what we need to do for the final three games and how we are going to approach them,” added Orchin-McKeever. “To make the play-offs in our first year in senior rugby as a country club with local people would be outstanding.”

Tries from Jaz Andress and Ross Cadzow plus a conversion and penalty from Ben Power helped Quins establish their eight-point half-time lead.

Ballyclare’s first-half points came from a Jack Milton try and McDowell conversion.

The centre landed his three penalties before a chaotic last seven minutes.

Ballyclare’s Peter Gillespie looked certain to go over in the corner on 73 minutes but was stopped illegally by a high tackle – the home side were awarded a penalty try and Quins winger Tom Morris was sin binned.

Out-half Alex Darragh finished off a superb move for Ballyclare’s third try in the final minute and with the clock in the red, Ballyclare went from deep with Gillespie going over for the bonus point try.

Elsewhere, City of Armagh fell to a 41-7 home defeat to Clontarf in Division 1A.

Instonians are just nine points away from clinching automatic promotion in 2A after a 22-6 win over Banbridge at Rifle Park.

Paul Pritchard’s side have a 12-point cushion at the top of the table.

At the bottom end, Ballymena leapfrogged Navan into eighth after a 29-21 win at Eaton Park.