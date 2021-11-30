New Ulster signing Duane Vermeulen tests positive for Covid

The 35-year-old South African World Cup winner has signed a deal with Ulster until 2023.

He was part of the Springboks squad for the recent Autumn Nations Series, starting Tests against Wales, Scotland and England.

He was also named in the Barbarians team scheduled to face Samoa at Twickenham last weekend, but that game was cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off following positive Covid tests in the Baa-baas camp.

Ulster have announced that new signing Duane Vermeulen has tested positive for Covid-19

In a statement, Ulster said: “Ulster Rugby can confirm there will be a delay in Duane Vermeulen joining up with the senior men’s squad following his arrival in Belfast.

“As a result of testing positive for Covid-19 prior to entering the professional squad bubble, Vermeulen will not train with the team this week.

“He will continue to be monitored medically and is currently well.

“The Public Health Agency has been contacted and it is expected that he will integrate into the squad over the course of next week.”