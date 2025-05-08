Nick Timoney knows nullifying Ireland international duo key to Ulster success against Munster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Timoney knows if Ulster are to get their first win at Thomond Park in 11 years to keep their United Rugby Championship (URC) play-off hopes alive they’ll have to negate the twin threats of Munster forwards Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony.

O’Mahony will be playing his last game in Limerick while Beirne, who was named in the British and Irish Lions squad for their tour of Australia yesterday, will captain Munster in a must-win game for both provinces.

Having spent time with both in Ireland camp, Timoney knows their strengths and weaknesses.

“Pete doesn't need any intro from me,” said Timoney. “When you're playing Munster, you don't even necessarily know who's going to play half the time for them because they've got seven or eight options at back-row who are all of the quality that can start for a URC team.

Nick Timoney will hope to play a key role as Ulster target success against Munster this evening. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“We all know what Pete has been about for the last, whatever it is, 14, 15 years. It’s probably his last home Inter-Pro, and there's going to be a lot of emotion, I'm sure, involved in that.

“And that's something he's never been shy to bring at the best of times, so we'll have to be ready for it, we're going to have to try and match it.

“There's certainly going to be a tough test coming.

”I’ve learnt loads off him I guess.

“I don't know what I could list off really off the top of my head, but he's one of those people when you do work with him closely, you sort of see how, not that you maybe needed to, but you see why he's been such an integral part of all the teams he's been on for the last number of years.

“He's very switched on and smart with all aspects of the game.

“But he's always on point with reading the group, the emotional side of it and getting people in the right place and he's someone that, if you speak to any of his teammates, they'll all speak incredibly highly of him.

“Sometimes when you watch him play and you maybe think he comes across confrontational or whatever...the lads all absolutely love him.”

Beirne poses a huge jackal threat at the breakdown.

“He's incredible at it, but we'd always sort of talk about not getting jackaled, not giving away turnovers,” added Timoney. “A breakdown usually starts with our attack, with our good ball carrying and staying on your feet and fighting to avoid going to ground for as long as you can.

“If you sort of flop onto the ground anywhere near him, he's going to clean you up and he's going to win four or five penalties.

“So, it's something we've actually come on a lot with, I would say, in the last few months.

“With any of our ball carries, just staying on our feet as much as we can, fighting as much as we can, giving our support time to get there, and then obviously our support player is getting there as quickly as possible and trying to target him before he gets a chance to get his hands near the ball because once he does, he's hard to move.”

Losing is not an option for Ulster.

“It's a final and then final again the following week if we win, but there’s no looking past tonight because there won't be much left to look at if we don't get it right, so it's a big one,” said Timoney. “I think certainly if you're anyone who feels like any sort of a senior player, you should be certainly trying to come to the fore this week.

