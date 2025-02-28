Ireland’s two oldest clubs, Queen’s and Trinity, clash at the Dub in Division 1B in a match designated as a colours match, with players from both clubs wearing their school socks.

Queen’s were founded in 1869 while their Dublin counterparts came into existence 15 years earlier and hold claims to be the world’s oldest continuous rugby club.

As well as inter-varsity bragging rights both clubs need points as they languish in the bottom half of the table, Queen’s are seventh – a place and two points ahead of Trinity.

Queen’s backrow Tom Brigg is relishing a chance to play against one of his home city clubs.

Tom Brigg on the attack for Queen's against Barnhall at the Dub last year. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Brigg has made two friendly appearances for Ulster this season, the latest coming against the Queensland Reds when he went head-to-head with Australia captain Harry Wilson. The next afternoon he was back in the royal blue shirt and put in a man of the match performance for Queen’s in the bonus point win over Nenagh.

“I was told earlier that week that I would be involved against Queensland and I was super excited,” said Brigg. “It was my first outing since Benetton (pre-season friendly) and being able to play against a different side to what we are used to in the URC and AIL.

“It kind of had that Australian flair to it and that southern hemisphere-type rugby, so it was really cool and to play against some Wallaby players was exciting.

“The size and physicality they brought is something that sometimes we don’t see. Their ability to keep the ball alive and play from all areas of the pitch was kind of eye-opening, it was an amazing opportunity. I was happy how I got on and the atmosphere was pretty amazing as well.

“It will be interesting to see how they go against the Lions in the summer, but I’ll be watching with a smile on my face knowing that I have played against some of these lads as well.

“It was some weekend to be honest. My parents usually commute up from Dublin, but they got a hotel room on the Friday night because there is no point in them driving back to come the next day for the Nenagh game,” he added.

"I was pretty happy with the Nenagh result and the shift the lads put in because Nenagh were second in the league.”

Brigg is now turning his focus to Trinity and helping Queen’s pull away from the drop zone.

“It was a big game against them earlier in the season and we were unfortunate not to come away with a win,” he said.

“Trinity is a famous side. For me growing up in Dublin I walked through Trinity on my way into town. Lots of my friends are now studying there so it will feel really sweet to get a win this weekend.

“We can’t be complacent, we have to execute our plan.

“Blackrock the week before was a weird game. It was my first time playing down there and Blackrock is a bit closer to my heart than Trinity.

"Those Dublin teams are tough and it is strange playing against them after being involved for so long, but nothing puts a bigger smile on my face than beating some of your mates so hopefully I’ll be able to do that this weekend.”