Queen’s captain Charlie Irvine admitted a sense of frustration as the students failed to win for a second consecutive week despite leading Blackrock going into the closing stages.

Against Garryowen last Saturday the students led 17-5 with seven minutes to go and had to settle for a draw while in round three, Queen’s led by a point with two minutes remaining but Blackrock kicked a penalty to edge a 20-18 victory.

Four points from their opening three games leaves Queen’s eighth in Division 1B and while disappointed with the start, the skipper knows there is plenty of time to turn things around.

“It is definitely frustrating, there are a couple of games there that we had the winning of then just a few basic errors like switching off just let us down,” said Irvine.

“It is much more enjoyable winning, obviously we are really hunting for it and we have showed really positive strong glimpses of it, it is just that accuracy and grit to maybe grind out those tighter games when it starts going against you.

“We know it’s there, it is a squad of boys that are hungry for it and I’m pretty confident that we can keep building, it’s only three games into an 18-game season.”

One of the positive aspects against Blackrock was the scrum, which Irvine acknowledged.

“The scrum was fantastic, credit to the front row – Jacob Boyd, Henry Walker and Bryan O’Connor in there – they had a really good day out and it was the same when Tyrese Ablorharin and Flynn Longstaff came on, they backed it up,” he said.

“That is something that is a real weapon of ours – young props that are hungry to be winning scrums and scrum penalties. That is something that we want to pride ourselves on and give boys the opportunity to do that.”

The students now have a break before travelling to the Palace Grounds to face in-form City of Armagh.

Irwin said: “We’ll enjoy having a week off and it gives us two weeks to build into the next fixture. I’m really excited to play another Ulster team as we haven’t done it in the AIL for a couple of years and that is something that we are hungry for.

“It’s exciting. Ulster derbies are always good any time that I have been involved in one, it gives you that little extra bit and desire to get over the line and that is hopefully something that we can bring into the Armagh match.”

Lukas Kenny’s try converted by Dan Green had given Queen’s the lead during the second half before Tim Corkey’s late penalty won it for Blackrock.

Armagh climbed to third in the table after a second consecutive bonus point win.

Chris Parker’s side scored five tries in a 36-19 victory at Highfield.

Winger Glen Faloon crossed twice, Andy Willis, Nick Murray and Ross Taylor also dotted down while out-half Owen O’Kane landed four conversions and a penalty.

Instonians suffered a first defeat of the campaign, going down 37-14 at Garryowen.

Winger Ethan Graham scored six tries as Ballynahinch moved up to third in Division 1A with a 57-19 win over UCD.

Adam Craig’s side score nine tries in total with Bryn Ward, Matthew Booth and Aaron Sexton also touching down.

Dungannon are second in Division 2A after a 31-17 away win at Wanderers, Ballymena were edged out 31-29 at Corinthians and Banbridge remain bottom of the table after defeat in Limerick to Shannon.

Malone made it three wins from three in Division 2B with a 22-17 bonus point victory over Navan. There were defeats for Clogher Valley and Rainey.