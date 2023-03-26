The 57-10 win puts the students two points clear at the top of the table after Nenagh had leapfrogged them on Friday night.

Queen’s face eighth-placed Old Crescent at home and bottom-placed Dolphin in their final two games.

Backs coach DJ Creighton was delighted with the result and the performance.

Rory Telford was among the try-scorers for Queen's.

Creighton said: “I thought we were pretty effective, we got the bonus point about five minutes before half-time, they got back into the game at 26-10 and there was a moment in the game where I thought it was in the balance a wee bit.

"But in fairness we showed great character and just stuck to what we are pretty good at, got a good result and we are pleased with the performance.

“I thought Dave Whitten as usual was outstanding, Loran (McLoughlin) went well; the game was controlled by our half backs, 1 to 15 were good and if everyone does their jobs we’ll we get a good performance.

“We have tried not to look at the league table and (are) just taking it week by week, and that won’t change. Now we’ll just prepare ourselves for each game every week and review that and see where we are.

“When we do that we’re pretty good, we are delighted to get our result and we’ll just focus on ourselves for the next two games.”

Queen’s produced some stunning tries but Creighton also hailed a solid defensive display.

“When I woke up on Saturday morning it was pretty wet but we were lucky it turned out a really nice day with a dry surface and we thrive on that.

“To be fair to us we now have the ability to play in any conditions, we expressed ourselves really well with and without the ball – there were some really good defensive sets.”

“I think our defence has been magnificent this year and it really helps us with our attack, we turn ball over and frustrate teams and we get that high energy on the ball.”

Whitten got Queen’s first and fourth tries in the first half with Stuart Martin and Rory Telfer crossing to help the students to a 26-5 lead at the interval.

Barnhall added a unconverted try after the break, Martin and Telfer crossed again.

Curtis Pollock went over before Martin completed his hat-trick and prop Jake Boal rounded off the try scoring.

Ballymena beat UL Boh’s 25-22.

Armagh increased their lead to five points at the top of Division 1B despite a 13-6 defeat at Old Wesley.

Two Michael McDonald penalties gave Armagh a losing bonus point while their nearest challengers for automatic promotion, Old Belveder and Buccaneers, both lost.

Banbridge won the battle of the basement clubs at Rifle Park against Malone.

The 35-29 win puts Bann four points clear of Malone.

Rob Lyttle and Greg Jones were among the Banbridge try-scorers.

Ballynahinch went down 24-14 at Clontarf.

In Division 2C there were wins on the road for Dungannon and Belfast Harlequins while Rainey lost at home to Sligo.