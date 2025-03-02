Queen’s won the battle of Ireland’s oldest clubs as they beat Trinity 33-14 at the Dub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bonus point win means Queen’s only need four points from their remaining three games to secure Division 1B rugby next season.

Captain Charlie Irvine got two of the Belfast students’ five tries against their Dublin counterparts and was delighted with the first-half display that yielded all 33 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Five points was all that we could ask for from that game. It was a really good first-half performance and maybe we switched off a wee bit in the second half, but it didn’t affect us too badly and it was a really good all-round performance from the lads.

Queen's Ben McFarlane (pictured) converted a Josh Stevens try in the 33-14 win over Trinity at the Dub. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“I think anyone would find it hard in the second half being 33-0 up, you do maybe get a wee bit comfortable. We kept talking about keeping consistent and keeping the pressure on and maybe we didn’t get exactly where we wanted to, but to get 33-0 up in the first half was fantastic, especially against a side like Trinity.

“If you are being hyper critical you would have wanted to keep going but we’ll take what we got out of that,” added Irvine.

“There was quite a bit of a build-up for this game with it being the two oldest clubs in Ireland and losing down there pretty frustratingly earlier in the season, but it was really good to get five points and a good performance from the boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s played some exhilarating rugby in the spring sunshine during the first half, which particularly pleased Irvine.

Ballynahinch's George Pringle celebrates scoring a try at Ballymacarn Park in a 28-15 win over Young Munster as the Ulster side moved within two points of the Division 1A playoffs. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“There was a real sort of vintage feel to it, just playing lovely flowing rugby. That is the best way to play for us as a student team and it is the most enjoyable.”

It was a big five points in relation to the league table, which Irvine acknowledged afterwards.

“It probably [means] safety but for us we are still striving to get up the league,” he said. “We don’t want to have to worry about looking down behind us, we want to be a top-four team this season and with three games to go it is certainly still all open for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flanker Josh Stevens opened the scoring for Queen’s with a try which winger Ben McFarlane converted.

Winger Lukas Kenny showed his pace to get over for the home side’s second try.

Irvine got the third and it was the skipper that went over to seal the bonus point.

Full-back Rory Telfer finished off a scintillating move as Queen’s dominated the first half.

Trinity got two converted tries after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ballynahinch moved within two points of the Division 1A playoffs after a 28-15 bonus point home win over Young Munster.

George Pringle and Kelvin Hamilton got a try apiece while Ulster winger Zac Ward sealed a brace.

UCD closed the gap to two points on City of Armagh in the battle to avoid the relegation playoffs after a 29-21 victory of Chris Parker’s side.

Instonians are just five points away from clinching the Division 2A title after a 19-12 win at Navan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker Neil Saulters got two tries while Hugo Ellerby also crossed.

Banbridge won at Buccaneers but Ballymena lost at home to Cashel.

Dungannon secured their place in the Division 2B playoffs with a 28-21 derby victory over Rainey at Stevenson Park.

There were defeats for Clogher Valley and Malone.

Tries from Peter Gillespie, Joel McBride, Alex Darrah and Matthew Coulter helped Ballyclare to a 34-32 win at Bruff.