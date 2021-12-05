Queen’s stretch lead at summit after victory over Rainey

The students ran rampant in Magherafelt scoring eight tries, four in each half in the 54-0 victory as their nearest rivals in the chasing pack Buccaneers and Ballymena both lost.

Winger Johnny Hunter touched down twice for Queen’s as they went into the break with a 26-0 lead.

Winger Graham Curtis marked his return from injury with a try, Stuart Martin and scrum-half Connor McKee also crossed.

Scrum-half Connor McKee was among the try-scorers for Queen’s. Photo John Dickson/Dicksondigital

The pack also got in on the try-scoring with hooker Chris Poole, prop Scott Wilson and lock Conor McMenamin also going over as Queen’s made it six bonus-point wins from eight games and have scored 324 points in the AIL this season.

Ballymena suffered a disappointing 29-26 defeat at UL Boh’s but John Nicol’s side did leave Limerick with two bonus points.

Boh’s had raced into a 12-0 lead but Ballymena got back into the game with two tries, although they still trailed 19-14 at half-time.

Full back Rodger McBurney’s converted try put the Eaton Park side in front and lock James McNabney went over for the bonus-point try to extend Ballymena’s lead to seven points.

Boh’s levelled with a converted try and the Limerick students won the game with a late penalty.

Ballynahinch remain bottom of Division 1A after losing 39-0 at Terenure.

To rub salt into the Hinch wounds Ballymacarn old boy Campbell Classon got one of Terenure’s six tries.

Hinch have lost all eight games and remain a point adrift at the bottom of the table. The only consolation for the Co Down side was the two teams above them - UCC and UCD - both suffered heavy defeats.

All three Ulster clubs in Division 1B lost.

Armagh stay fourth despite a 21-10 defeat at leaders Highfield.

Full-back Kyle Faloon got all the Palace Grounds side’s points as he converted his own try and slotted over a penalty.

Poor discipline proved to be Malone’s downfall at Gibson Park against Shannon as the visitors edged a close encounter 15-12.

Lock Stewart McKendrick opening the scoring for Malone with Callum Smith converting.

John O’Sullivan landed a penalty for Shannon before speedster Aaron Sexton crossed for the home side’s second try as Malone went into the interval with a 12-3 lead.

Winger Johnny Betts and McKendrick both received yellow cards in the second half and Shannon profited with Jordan Prenderville going over before the Limerick side sealed victory with a penalty try.

Banbridge’s plight at the bottom of the table looks more precarious after an eighth defeat in a row.

The Rifle Park club are seven points behind ninth placed Navan after going down 24-14 at Old Wesley.

Belfast Harlequins rallied from 27—11 down to beat Wanderers at Deramore in Division 2B.

Neil Doak’s side prevailed 30-27, Dungannon had to settle for a losing bonus point in a 29-26 defeat at Blackrock.