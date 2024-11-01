Making your professional debut against any South African team can be a daunting task, but when that team is the Bulls packed full of World Cup-winning Springboks and it’s at the iconic Loftus Versfeld, the pressure is cranked up even further.

Queen’s skipper Charlie Irvine was a surprise inclusion in Richie Murphy’s travelling Ulster squad for the two games in South Africa this season and the 21-year-old took it all in his stride.

Irvine played the full 80 minutes, partnering skipper Iain Henderson in the engine room during the 47-21 defeat, but is hungry for more opportunities in the white shirt after enjoying his baptism of fire.

“It was class,” he reflected. “It was a really good experience being away with some of the older lads and it is a different type of rugby you are playing down there.

Queen's University captain Charlie Irvine in All-Ireland League action against Banbridge. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“It is class to get the first cap. It wasn’t the result I would have wanted but there are probably not many better ways to start off than the full-strength Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, so hopefully I can kick on from there and get a few more caps.

“Once you get the taste of it you always want more. I’ve been saying since the start of the year that I am hungry to get caps and I want to be there to take it and for Richie to back me.

“Richie let me know I was starting on the Monday and it was pretty special. I always knew there would be a chance but getting the start...it is a good way to get your debut straight into the deep end.

“It was a really good week and the lads really helped loads. Anything I needed the boys were there with me and I just built into it slow, but it was really good to get the first cap.”

The Bulls having nine Springboks in their matchday panel didn’t faze Ervine, who stands at six foot eight.

“I try not to think too much – you can ask my parents about that!” joked Irvine. “That was an awesome challenge.

"I saw their team sheet the day before and thought ‘class, what a way to test yourself and see where you are at’. Playing against double World Cup winners is something special and something that you will always have on your debut.

“I think I had plenty of involvements, but it is the nature of the involvements can you get loads of big impacts – that is something that I’m chasing when playing for Queen’s, those high numbers but valuable in quality and quantity.”

Unfortunately, there was no swapping of shirts at the final whistle for Irvine.

“I didn’t want to bother the kitman too much to get a shirt off him,” he added. “That would have been cool but none of that.

“There was no singing a song either as an initiation thankfully – I’m not a fantastic singer and don’t do well on the stage.”

Irvine had a big performance in Queen’s 38-22 win over Blackrock.

“I know Richie and Jimmy (Duffy) are watching the matches,” he said. “There are loads of boys playing in the AIL, both from the academy and the seniors.

“I just want to get minutes under my belt and if that is at Queen’s...I really enjoy it. I’ve played for them for four years now and it is somewhere that I feel a big part of the team.”

Irvine is captain of the students this season, following in the footsteps of Jack Kyle, Phil Matthews and David Humphreys, who have all worn the skipper’s armband at the club.

“Leading Queen’s is pretty special,” he admitted. “There have been some big leaders in the years before me.

"I’m happy playing at Queen’s and if the Ulster call comes, I’m ready for it. There were mumblings who was going to be Queen’s skipper this year, there are a lot of good boys in there that are leaders, but I got the captain’s armband and there is some serious experience in the dressing room that helps me.