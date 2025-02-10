​Captain Charlie Irvine praised the character Queen’s displayed to bounce back from conceding over 70 points at Old Belvedere to beat second-place Nenagh with a bonus point at the Dub.

The 24-14 win lifts Queen’s up to sixth in the Division 1B table.

The students had scored four tries – two of which were converted – but shipped three late yellow cards, allowing Nengah to get two scores.

“Old Belvedere was a really tough day and tough result," said Irvine. “We spoke about this week on Tuesday, we had a meeting on how we would respond and what Queen’s means to the boys, we trained well on Thursday and we put in a performance on Saturday.

Helping hand for Ballynahinch’s Conor Rankin after his try against Lansdowne. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“Teams were probably thinking if they looked at that fixture everyone would think Nenagh would walk over us...but we are not that sort of team, we’re not going to lie down.

“I felt we didn’t do ourselves justice against Belvedere, but we did against Nenagh...we showed we can go out and play second in the league and beat them comfortably.

"But it is about backing it up next week and the rest of the season...it just can’t be a one off.”

Queen’s led 17-0 at half-time, with all three tries coming from lineout mauls.

“It is something that we pride ourselves on and maybe it is not the traditional Queen’s way, but we go hard after it in training and we have got the calibre of player to score those tries,” he said. “And we are going to back ourselves five metres out to score those.”

Ben McFarlane scored the bonus point try with a superb solo effort.

“He is a X-Factor player, he has that ability,” said Irvine. “And he has done it throughout all his school and club career...he can score those tries.

“We have the players that can score those tries and we’ll back them to give it a go...we love watching them score tries like that.

“Defensively we made some good tackles and really kept them out...really proud of the boys for their effort there.

“We want to keep this high and carry it into Blackrock and give it a real good go down there.

"It’s a tough place to go but we’ll give it a really good shot.”

Joe Hopes got the students’ first try.

The home side were awarded a penalty try as Nenagh illegally collapsed a maul as it rumbled towards the line.

Flanker Josh Stevens touched down to make it 17-0 at the internal.

McFarlane converted his own try in the second half before Nenagh scored two tries against 13 men.

Across the weekend programme, there were defeats for Ballynahinch and City of Armagh in the top flight.

Instonians increased their lead to four points over Corinthians at the top of Division 2A before the sides meet at Shaw’s Bridge on Saturday.

Bevan Prinsloo got two tries, while Bradley McNamara, Glen Faloon, Mark Mairs and Andrew McGrath got one each in the 40-29 win at Old Crescent.

Ballymena won but Banbridge lost.

In 2B, Dungannon won the top-of-the-table clash 31-28 to cut Wanderers’ lead to five points – with wins also for Clogher Valley, Rainey and Malone.