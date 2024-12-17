Reigning Schools’ Cup champions RBAI will begin the defence of their title away to Belfast rivals Campbell College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clash of the two city schools proved the pick of the ties in the last 16, which also delivered another intriguing Belfast derby as Methody host BRA.

RBAI have beaten Campbell en route to the trophy across the last two seasons - in 2003 they saw off the East Belfast school on the final stage, while last year the sides met in the last 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inst are chasing a third consecutive title but coach Jamie Kirk doesn’t feel it brings added pressure trying to emulate the feats of the likes of Michael Lowry and James Hume, who each claimed a hat-trick between 2015-17.

RBAI players celebrate last season's Danske Bank Schools' Cup final glory. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

“It’s definitely not in the mind in terms of that but it’s definitely a new year and we’re just excited to get going and build up for the draw and the nerves come,” said Kirk. “But now we’ve got Campbell, it’s exciting now to know who you’ve got and we can now focus on getting ready for it.

“Last year was hugely successful but we can’t rely on that to create success this year, it’s a different squad moving forward and you want to take that experience of success forward but not take it for granted it just happens. So we must make sure we work even harder than we did last year across all the competitions to make sure we can have success.

“We’ve probably got about half of the 23 from the matchday final last year, we’ve retained and we’ve a good crop of players coming through so there’s a nice blend of boys that have been there for occasions and a couple have been there two years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a couple of the boys coming through from the Medallion squad last year (it) brings a nice mix.”

Kirk feels that having beaten Campbell in the previous two campaigns will count for little when the side’s clash at Fox’s Field on the last weekend of January.

“I remember thinking back to the draw last year and the two names came out of the hat,” he said. “I think a lot of people in the room quite enjoyed it, you can tell from the reaction and it was pretty similar this year. A few noises when the two schools came out...but I suppose that’s what the competition is all about, it’s a huge game first up and I’ve no doubt it will be really competitive and both teams will be well prepared for it.

“It's exciting now to get the next six weeks’ preparation under our belts and make sure we’re ready for a big test. That could be a positive thing and a negative thing if you take it for granted previous results, but we’ll make it clear to the squad that they’re not retaining Schools’ Cups they’re going out to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to have experience of that but it’ll count for very little when it comes to the 25th January, it will be a new challenge and if there’s any complacency in terms of we’ve done this before then that wouldn’t result in the performance that’s required. It’ll have to take the experience of what boys have done before – and they can take confidence from what they have done before - but when it comes down to it, it’ll all be the performance itself.”