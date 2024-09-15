Richie Murphy feeling positive ahead of Ulster's United Rugby Championship opener despite defeat against Exeter in final pre-season game

By Ciaran Donaghy
Published 15th Sep 2024, 14:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Richie Murphy feels Ulster are in a positive mindset going into the United Rugby Championship opener against Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night despite losing their final pre-season warm-up game at Exeter Chiefs.

Ulster beat Benetton last Saturday in Belfast and led by a point at Sandy Park with 14 minutes remaining before Exeter scored three tries to prevail 31-15.

Murphy said: “We have a larger number of players still at home who aren’t here so they’ll join us at the weekend. Some of them won’t come in for a couple of weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s been a steady progression in relation to the physicality of the game and the ball in play time has been improved, so we’re happy with what we have and we face Glasgow next which is a very tough task considering they are the defending champions, but it’s one that we’ll look forward to back in Kingspan.

Ulster head coach Richie MurphyUlster head coach Richie Murphy
Ulster head coach Richie Murphy

“There are no real easy games anymore in URC. We go from Glasgow to Lions away at altitude, Bulls away at altitude and back to play Connacht. They are our first four games and a very tough start, but it is what it is and [we will] get ready every week.

“It was a brilliant workout and a very physical game for a friendly I suppose; two teams getting ready to start next week.

“In relation to ourselves we were quite happy in certain areas and then there are always going to be things you look at and go ‘we can do a little bit better there’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Physically I thought we stood up well and just our ability to take one or two chances would have been nice had we been a little more clinical.”

Murphy thought the scoreline flattered the English Premiership side.

“I don’t think the score reflects what the game was like,” he said. “I don’t think Exeter would have thought they had won by 16 points so towards the back end of a game we’re trying to get ready for next week, so we’re pulling players off and bringing in young guys so in that regard it is what it is, we’re not really too concerned about the scoreline.

“It was more about getting the hit-out. Our maul attack and defence and some of our breakdown stuff was really good, our ability to look after the ball is probably something we need to work on.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One positive from the game for Ulster was the return of utility back Ben Moxham, as the 23-old had his first taste of action since the home defeat by Edinburgh last December.

Moxham said: “Ureal, it has been a long and lonely eight and a bit months. To get back out here and run out with the boys is unreal and it is a feeling I won’t forget.

“Hopefully it will be a big year for me. I have a lot to prove and hopefully get a few good games under my belt and stay injury-free and get after it.”

Exeter led 7-5 at the break. Jacques Vermeulen’s try was converted by Josh Hodge, while Ulster replied with an Aaron Sexton touchdown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s converted try restored the Chiefs lead and unconverted tries for Rory Telfer and John Andrew edged Ulster in front.

Paul Brown-Bampoe, Olly Woodburn and Jack Dunne got the home side’s late tries to claim victory.

Related topics:UlsterGlasgowBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice