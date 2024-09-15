Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richie Murphy feels Ulster are in a positive mindset going into the United Rugby Championship opener against Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night despite losing their final pre-season warm-up game at Exeter Chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster beat Benetton last Saturday in Belfast and led by a point at Sandy Park with 14 minutes remaining before Exeter scored three tries to prevail 31-15.

Murphy said: “We have a larger number of players still at home who aren’t here so they’ll join us at the weekend. Some of them won’t come in for a couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a steady progression in relation to the physicality of the game and the ball in play time has been improved, so we’re happy with what we have and we face Glasgow next which is a very tough task considering they are the defending champions, but it’s one that we’ll look forward to back in Kingspan.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy

“There are no real easy games anymore in URC. We go from Glasgow to Lions away at altitude, Bulls away at altitude and back to play Connacht. They are our first four games and a very tough start, but it is what it is and [we will] get ready every week.

“It was a brilliant workout and a very physical game for a friendly I suppose; two teams getting ready to start next week.

“In relation to ourselves we were quite happy in certain areas and then there are always going to be things you look at and go ‘we can do a little bit better there’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Physically I thought we stood up well and just our ability to take one or two chances would have been nice had we been a little more clinical.”

Murphy thought the scoreline flattered the English Premiership side.

“I don’t think the score reflects what the game was like,” he said. “I don’t think Exeter would have thought they had won by 16 points so towards the back end of a game we’re trying to get ready for next week, so we’re pulling players off and bringing in young guys so in that regard it is what it is, we’re not really too concerned about the scoreline.

“It was more about getting the hit-out. Our maul attack and defence and some of our breakdown stuff was really good, our ability to look after the ball is probably something we need to work on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One positive from the game for Ulster was the return of utility back Ben Moxham, as the 23-old had his first taste of action since the home defeat by Edinburgh last December.

Moxham said: “Ureal, it has been a long and lonely eight and a bit months. To get back out here and run out with the boys is unreal and it is a feeling I won’t forget.

“Hopefully it will be a big year for me. I have a lot to prove and hopefully get a few good games under my belt and stay injury-free and get after it.”

Exeter led 7-5 at the break. Jacques Vermeulen’s try was converted by Josh Hodge, while Ulster replied with an Aaron Sexton touchdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s converted try restored the Chiefs lead and unconverted tries for Rory Telfer and John Andrew edged Ulster in front.