Ulster may have played only one match in the United Rugby Championship, but hooker Rob Herring feels attack coach Mark Sexton has brought a new dynamicism to the province’s attack.

Ulster kicked off the campaign with a bonus point win over the Dragons at Ravenhill last week and topped the attacking stats in the league.

Richie Murphy’s side made 580 metres, had 16 clean breaks, beat 25 defenders and managed 18 offloads, and Herring – Ulster’s most capped player – sees no reason why the side can’t carry that attacking intent into Friday night’s clash with Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium.

“Mark Sexton, he's a good coach, he's confident and he's really sort of nailed in on the detail on what the forwards need to do, and he doesn't let anything slip,” Herring said.

“He's really got a keen eye for detail, and he's just been driving us to handle that. The expectation, I think, on the forwards is different – it feels different.

“It feels like there's a lot of work, but I think also the decision-making from the backs, they're taking the ball at the right time and taking pressure off the forwards' carries, not just sitting there making us carry 10 paces at a time.

“I think they're mixing it up really well and trying to save energy around the box; when you actually are carrying, you carry with a bit of power.

“I think if you're more disciplined in your shape and you have more options at the line, and the backs are throwing more at the back, it gives us more opportunities to have one-on-one tackles.

“As soon as you can get a one-on-one tackle, then it's a lot easier to get quick ball speed off the breakdown, so it's sort of the ecosystem of attack where if everyone's working hard and trying to get into place early, and the ball's moving to the right area early, then it just makes the opportunity to get quick ball easier,” he added.

“It's very similar to what we've been trying to do at Ireland over the years. I think you've just got to show the expectation on the guys who haven't been in that squad.”

“I'm really impressed with some of the young lads stepping up. Juarno (Augustus) has come in and he's going to start showing his impact as well.

“There's a good feeling around the squad at the moment and hopefully we can keep that going throughout the season.”

Sexton joining Ulster reunited Murphy’s Ireland U20s ticket and Herring believes that this continuity can benefit the team on the pitch.

He said: “You can see they've been around each other for a while, the cohesion between the coaches is really good and they're all comfortable around themselves.

“They still challenge each other and challenge the team, it's a good environment to be in.”

Ulster lost 47-17 at Edinburgh in the final game of last season and will be looking to turn the tables on their opponents on this occasion.

“That was one of those games where I think Edinburgh probably beat us in most aspects of the game, which is tough to take – tough to sit on that all summer,” Herring said.

“I'm not going to say we owe them anything; we owe ourselves to go there and put in a good performance and really see where we sit after playing a tough team away from home, so I'm excited to see where we sit after that as a squad.”

Herring starts on the bench for the game in Edinburgh which has had the kick off brought forward by 65 minutes due to Storm Amy (7pm.)

With Michael Lowry and Jacob Stockdale injured, Stewart Moore and Werner Kok come into the back three while there are also two changes in the pack. Tom Stewart, a try-scorer last week, starts, while Sean Reffell replaces David McCann in the backrow.

Ulster Rugby: Stewart Moore, Werner Kok, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward, Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak, Callum Reid, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson (CAPT), Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney