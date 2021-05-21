Six Nations set to remain on free-to-air television

Six Nations Rugby said it had entered into “exclusive discussions” with the two broadcasters over a four-year agreement starting in 2022 and ending after the 2025 season.

The new deal covers the men’s and women’s Six Nations, plus the Six Nations Under-20 tournament.

Subject to contract, ITV will show all England, Ireland, France and Italy men’s Six Nations home games, while the BBC will broadcast Wales and Scotland home matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wales were crowned 2021 Six Nations champions

The women’s Six Nations will be screened on the BBC with what the Six Nations describe as “unprecedented broadcast investment”. The BBC will also cover the Under-20 Championship.

In a statement, Six Nations Rugby said: “Six Nations Rugby today confirmed that it has entered into exclusive discussions with BBC and ITV after an agreement in principle was reached relating to all three Six Nations Championships.

“Fans will continue to enjoy widespread coverage of rugby’s greatest championships throughout the United Kingdom due to an enhanced agreement between Six Nations Rugby and the two broadcasters, who have worked together since 2016.

“The agreement has a four-year term starting in 2022 and ending after the 2025 Championships.

“No further comment will be made at this point from any of the parties until such time as the contract terms have been concluded.”

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel added: “This is exciting news for fans and for our championships.

“Both BBC and ITV have been excellent partners in recent years, playing an important role in sharing the incredible moments that the Six Nations always produces, and celebrating the special place our championships hold in the hearts of fans.

“I am particularly excited by the opportunity to grow the women’s game with an invested broadcast partner in the BBC who is as committed as we are.

“We are looking forward to working with them both as we continue to raise the bar and bring rugby’s greatest championships to ever-growing numbers across the UK.”

Reacting to the announcement, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “After a challenging year for rugby, the continued commitment from ITV and BBC is hugely appreciated as we look to re-engage national audiences and encourage grass-roots community participation.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe