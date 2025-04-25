Tom Stewart relishing prospect of coming up against world's best in must-win Ulster clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Stewart came off the bench last week at the Aviva Stadium against Leinster and faced the potential British & Irish Lions front row.

Now, on home soil, he could potentially come up against the South African World Cup-winning front row when he’s unleashed from the replacements as Ulster entertain the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Stewart is relishing packing down at the coal face against the likes of Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.

“The Sharks have some big players in there, the likes of Bongi, so it's a lot more weight, it’s a lot more power driven, it's snappy, they want to go at you right from the start,” said Stewart. “We just have to get our technical stuff right against them and that's what we're looking to do.”

Ulster Rugby’s Tom Stewart talks to the media ahead of tonight's home clash with the Sharks. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Stewart believes the art of scrummaging and technique has become much more intricate.

“Well the way the game's going now every kind of detail matters,” added Stewart. “Whether you place your foot two inches to the left or two inches to the right, you know with refereeing decisions and stuff it's all kind of technical really.

"You just paint the best pictures you can and obviously there's a strength element to it or else it wouldn't be the biggest guys on the pitch doing it.

“It's definitely got a lot more technical since I've been coming through.”

The 24-year-old hooker explained how the brake foot law introduced for hookers in 2022 has affected the scrum.

“A lot more difference to my neck anyway...it was uncomfortable at the start, but I've definitely got used to it now,” said Stewart. “It was to stop axle loading.

"Whether I'd done that or not I'm not actually sure but that was the process of it.”

Stewart broke down his unique throwing technique into the lineout.

“It just kind of came to me,” he added. “There's always been a bit of talk about my throw.

"I throw around the corner which is quite unorthodox but that's just naturally how I've done it for a time...I know it doesn't look the most appealing, it can work sometimes.

“It's just a natural thing that came to me, the hand placement is mostly the same as everyone else, it's more just the actual action of it, like the release is usually still the same compared to other hookers...it just looks a bit different.

“I think at times, like when I was younger, we definitely tried to limit the amount of swing I had and the amount of throw around the corner I had.

"No one's ever really told me to steer completely away from it but it's just about managing it and keeping it as straight as possible.”

Ulster go into tonight’s clash outside the top-eight while the Sharks are looking to cement a home quarter-final in the play-offs and although there are still two games left after the clash at Kingspan, Stewart has deemed it a must-win game.

“I think at this stage now it's probably knockout rugby for us to be honest,” he added. “We probably need to win I would say three of these games to guarantee getting through to the last-eight.

"It's exciting coming into this stage of the season, this is what you do it for, to keep the season going as long as possible and get as many games in at the end.