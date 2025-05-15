Ulster skipper Iain Henderson has described the province’s failure to reach the playoffs and their lowest ever league finish as “one of the worst” seasons of his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Murphy’s side travel to Edinburgh on Friday to bring the curtain down on the United Rugby Championship campaign.

Even a win in the Scottish capital would mean Ulster could only finish as high as 11th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is definitely an argument that it's one of the worst of my career,” stated Henderson.

Ulster's Iain Henderson says this season has been one of the worst of his career. (Photo by Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press)

“If I'm looking for positives, it hasn't felt that way internally. There's been games, a lot of games through the season – probably games we've lost – I've come into the changing room afterwards and been like, ‘you know what, there's something there, we're still knocking at the door, still trying to get this something that's there in training’.

"And frustratingly though it’s always been, ‘look at how well we did in the first half or look at how well we did in the first 60’, but we let it go here and when you let four or five of those games slip away throughout the season and you're leaving yourself up to chance in the last two games, out of your hands, it's not good enough if you're wanting to qualify for knockout rugby.

“So look, where we are right now, I'm still incredibly excited – and I've said this all season – by the talent that there is, the underage experience coming through; the exciting prospects of the young guys, what they can potentially be over the next six to 18 months, I think is huge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, we still are fully behind Richie, fully behind Jimmy Duffy, Willie Faloon, all the coaches. We do feel like internally we're moving in the right direction, albeit probably coming into the worst time of the year, or this worst end-of-season that I've maybe had in my career.”

Despite just eight wins in 22 games in all competitions Henderson is backing Ulster to bounce back.

“Obviously we've got young guys in there who, if you look at someone like Cormac Izuchukwu – this time last year when he had a handful of caps for Ulster – this whole season he's obviously shown how phenomenal a player he can be, but he's still learning how to be, and is learning on the hoof,” Henderson added.

“He still is inexperienced, but is one of our leaders and he's only growing as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young guys like James McNabney, again, who this time last year might have only had one or two caps, but has the experience and what he's shown he can do throughout this whole year.

“These guys are almost being fast-tracked to become the senior Ulster team, albeit they're all in their mid-20s.

“There's a cohort in there as well of guys around Nick Timoney, Jacob Stockdale, who are probably the guts of our leadership team, and Michael Lowry.

"Those guys, again, are relatively new to that role, they're still in their mid-to-late-20s. That's why, personally, I feel that there's still plenty to come out of this group, albeit I'm incredibly disappointed, but excited about the next six to 18 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson can understand the fans’ frustration but has urged the Kingspan faithful to stick with the team.

“It's incredibly difficult because sometimes when I'm watching and I come back after a game and I watch it back, I feel that doom and gloom that the supporters feel and I'm like, ‘God, how on earth do people still want to watch us?’,” he said.

“But the supporters do turn up week after week and I know we get a ribbing sometimes, but generally our supporters are very, very good and we are very thankful for that.

“So I think although it's a very frustrating and annoying season, there are definitely glimpses – you'd struggle to argue with it – there isn't a lot of excitement happening in the background there, but again it's that leadership piece, trying to tie it all together, trying to make this Ulster team tick and go forward for the next while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster: 15-9 M Lowry, W Kok, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J Murphy, N Doak; 1-8 A Warwick, R Herring, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), C Izuchukwu, N Timoney, D McCann