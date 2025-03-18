Richie Murphy has warned his Ulster team there is no margin for error as they approach the business end of the season in the United Rugby Championship and Europe.

Ulster return to action after the Six Nations break with a league game against bottom of the table Dragons at Rodney Parade on Saturday evening.

Despite a win last time out against the Scarlets, Murphy’s side are 14th in the table but only two points of the playoff spots with six games remaining.

The Dragons have only won one of their 12 games this season but after losing to Zebre earlier in the campaign Murphy knows Ulster will have to be at their best to get a result in Newport.

Ulster Rugby head coach Richie Murphy during a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's crucial URC game against Dragons at Rodney Parade. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“We really don’t have any more room for slip-ups, it is really important that we concentrate on the things that make us good as a team,” said Murphy.

“We have to make sure we turn up at the Dragons with the right attitude and go after the game and really attack it.

“What we learned from Zebre is we have to turn up every week if you are playing in the URC league, it is a difficult league to play in and if you are slightly off you can pay the price.

“Ulster going to the Dragons over the years, I think we have looked back over the last five years, there was one draw and a lot of one-score games, and we all know it is a difficult place to go.

“So again it is about what we can control; we can control how we prepare, how we turn up on the day with the right attitude and implement our game plan on them and if we can do those things hopefully we can come out with the win.”

Ulster are still plagued by a crippling injury list although there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

"Rob Baloucoune has trained fully last week and this week, this game might come too early for him, he just needs a little more time in training but he's very close to his return,” reported Murphy.

“Tom Stewart is also very close to a return, he trained fully on Tuesday, again, it might come a week too early.”

Jude Postlethwaite could miss this weekend’s game with a hand injury while Jake Flannery has picked up a knee injury.