Ulster head coach Richie Murphy believes the signing of South African back row Juarno Augustus is a statement of intent and is backing the 26-year-old to excel in big games for the province.​

Augustus will join Ulster from English Premiership champions Northampton Saints next summer on a three-year contact.

“It's a statement of where we want to get to, he's a top class player, he's 26-years-old, he's in his prime,” said Murphy.

“He's been a very effective ball carrier in the Premiership the last few seasons, so we're really delighted to get him here.

Juarno Augustus will join Ulster from Northampton Saints on a three-year deal next summer

“We consciously went looking for that type of player, that type of player was what we wanted to bring into the squad – a focal point, a big ball-carrying back row with high involvements that gets you on the front foot and allows other players to play off the back of him.

“If you look at the game, the game is about power and speed and he has both of those things, which will allow other big, powerful speed players like Nick (Timoney), like Izzy (Cormac Izuchukwu) to come into the game more as well.

“It gives us another string to our bow that, when you're playing at the very top end of Europe, you need players of that calibre,” he added.

“A player like him to come in and help prepare younger players by showing them how he goes about his business is something we'd be keen on.”

Ulster return to action in the URC as they welcome leaders Leinster to the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Murphy’s side are currently seventh in the table and have won all their home games so far this season while Leinster have taken 29 points from a possible 30.

Despite Leo Cullen’s side being depleted with players on international duty, Murphy knows it will be a tough battle.

“I know their squad pretty well, they can go one way or another,” he said.

“One thing they are is a well-oiled machine so whoever comes in will fit into their systems; their systems are there for everyone to see, they're hard to break down and hard to beat, there's a lot of pressure around the ball, massive line-speed.

“You have to be very clever with the ball and we'll be tested at the set-piece, the line-out and scrum will be under pressure. It's really a case that we have to be clever with how we play against them.

“They're still going to have probably five or six internationals and there will be two or three guys who will be internationals in the next few years.

“They've an incredible squad, very strong, but we're very excited, we've worked hard over the last few weeks.

“Obviously they're missing a lot of players to international camp, which shows you the strength of the team when you think what will show up here on Friday night.