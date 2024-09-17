Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Head coach Richie Murphy feels Ulster have the strength in depth to cope without any players that are called up to the Emerging Ireland squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Simon Easterby will name his touring party for the three-games in South Africa on Wednesday and Murphy is expecting a number of Ulster players to be in the squad.

“There's definitely going to be a few guys going, it's a great opportunity,” he said. “Any time you get asked to play for your country is a huge honour for these guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will lose a few, that'll be confirmed tomorrow [Wednesday] when the national team announce that.

Stuart McCloskey has signed a new two-year contract with Ulster

“We wish the guys good luck but we're not going to focus on who we're losing, we're going to focus on the guys we have here.”

Murphy has used over 30 players in the two pre-season games before the United Rugby Championship opener against Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night, but has ruled out scrum-half John Cooney and winger Rob Baloucoune due to injury for the clash although captain Iain Henderson is available.

Murphy said: “We want to try and create competition within our squad. All of our training throughout pre-season is to create a 50-man squad where everyone is getting the same information, everyone is understanding their roles within the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other guys need a chance as well, so those guys will get a chance to step in and fill the shoes of guys who go away. I'd like to think it's the environment we're trying to create – you come in, do well and you get rewarded.

“You look at James McNabney, who has come in in pre-season, played two games and done really well.”

Murphy was delighted that Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey has pledged his future to Ulster by signing a new two-year contact.

“Stu has been fantastic, he's come back in at the start of the season, come back slightly late behind the lads, but he's taken a leadership role within the team,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's leading really well, he's spent the first few weeks training with the younger lads because the Ireland Under-20 lads came back in at the same time and he's been a real good influence around the ground.