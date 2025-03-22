Ulster recovered from a 10-point half-time deficit at Rodney Parade to beat the Dragons by 34-30 with a bonus point to keep their United Rugby Championship play-off hopes alive.

Ulster hadn’t lost to the Welsh region in over a decade but that record looked in danger as the Dragons led by nine points with 17 minutes left.

But the Ulster bench had a big impact – with Scott Wilson getting a try and John Cooney adding eight points with the boot in the final 15 minutes.

Ulster were shocked in the opening minute as the Dragons got the game’s first try.

Ulster couldn’t secure the kick-off, the Welsh side worked patiently through the phases, switching the point of attack and home captain Aneurin Owen was able to squeeze over with Will Reed adding the conversion.

Ulster responded on 10 minutes with centre James Hume going over for his first try since December 2023, following a powerful driving maul with Nathan Doak adding the conversion.

Rob Herring was sin-binned on 14 minutes following a head-on-head with Dragons lock Matthew Screech, Reed nudged the Newport side back in front with the resulting penalty from in front of the posts.

The Dragons extended their lead with a second try on 20 minutes, following a patient build-up by the forwards the ball was spun in-field and full back Huw Anderson had an easy finish, with Reed converting.

It was the Dragons’ turn to ship a yellow card on 28 minutes as centre Joe Westwood was punished for slowing the ball down and Ulster enjoyed immediate gains. They kicked the penalty to the corner from the maul – Rob Herring surged over with Doak adding the extras.

Reed missed with a long-range penalty opportunity but the home side finished the half strongly and were rewarded with a third try.

Owen made a break and stretched the Ulster defence, the ball was moved quickly in-field, Anderson evaded a couple of weak tackles, drew the last defence and popped the ball to scrum half Rhodri Williams for an easy run-in.

Reed’s conversion gave the home team a 24-14 interval lead.

Herring got his second try three minutes after the restart, barging over from close range after a sustained period of pressure in the Dragons’ 22.

Reed slotted over a penalty for the home side four minutes later after Ulster infringed at the scrum.

Reed was off-target with a long-range penalty on 52 minutes as Ulster were again punished at the scrum.

Reed put the home side nine points ahead on 63 minutes with his third penalty after James Hume went off his feet at the breakdown.

John Cooney landed a long-range penalty to get Ulster back within a converted try on 65 minutes.

Reed hit the upright with a 68th-minute penalty.

Ulster went in front with nine minutes remaining.

Replacement prop Scott Wilson turned Anderson over as the full back tried to run the ball out of defence, the tight head sprinted under the posts with Cooney adding the simple conversion.

John Andrew was denied a late try for an infringement in the build-up but Cooney sealed the win with a penalty off the final kick of the game.

DRAGONS: H Anderson; R Dyer, J Westwood, A Owen (capt), A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams; R Martinez, E Dee, C Coleman; M Screech, G Nott; S Lewis-Hughes, H Keddie, A Wainwright.

Replacements: B Coghlan for Dee 62 mins, D Kelleher-Griffiths, P Latu for Coleman 53 mins, S Cummins for Screech 14 mins, T Basham for Keddie 62 mins, D Blacker, J Thomas, J Rosser for Westwood 69 mins.

ULSTER: S Moore; M Lowry, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; C Reid, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor (capt), M Dalton; D McCann, N Timoney, J McNabney.

Replacements: J Andrew for Herring 66 mins, S Crean for Reed 48 mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 52 mins, K Treadwell for Dalton 64 mins, R Crothers for McNabney 69 mins, J Cooney, for Doak 56 mins A Morgan, Z Ward for Stockdale 69 mins.