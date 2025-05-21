Ulster Rugby on verge of signing Australian international Angus Bell while one player set for summer exit

Ulster Rugby are on the verge of completing a stunning deal for Australian international Angus Bell with the prop set to join Richie Murphy’s side next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has represented his country on 37 occasions after making his debut in November 2020 and could feature in this summer’s Test series against the British & Irish Lions before heading for the Kingspan Stadium.

Reports in Australia have revealed Bell is set to take advantage of a sabbatical clause built into his four-year contract with Rugby Australia and has decided to join Ulster over English outfit Bristol, who were also interested in acquiring his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell’s arrival will provide a major boost for Murphy’s men after an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign which ended in missing out on the United Rugby Championship play-offs and having to settle for a spot in Europe’s second-tier Challenge Cup.

Australia star Angus Bell is set to join Ulster later this year. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

It’s further good news for the Ulster faithful with Northampton Saints number eight Juarno Augustus joining the province on a three-year deal after playing in this weekend’s Champions Cup final.

Ulster have previously looked to Australia for talent with Christian Leali'ifano spending a brief period at Ravenhill during the 2016/17 season while Sam Carter enjoyed four years in Belfast before leaving in 2023.

Double World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff also joined Ulster in a sensational move but his stint was impacted by injury and the South African retired in February having returned to his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Bell will touch down in Northern Ireland later this year, one player departing Ulster is New Zealand fly-half Aidan Morgan after only one season.

“Aidan has been the consummate professional during his time here, but as the season unfolded, with opportunities more limited, we have mutually agreed to an early release, which we very amicably believe is in the best interests of both parties,” said Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham. “We thank Aidan for all his efforts over the past season and wish him and his partner all the very best for their next chapter.

“Going into the 2025/26 season, we will have three fully contracted fly-halves, between 21 and 26 years of age, all of which we need to continue to develop and get the very best out of in the seasons ahead.”

On his departure, Morgan said “I want to thank Ulster Rugby fans, the players and staff for the the part they have played in welcoming me in since joining last summer.