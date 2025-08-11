Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has confirmed his 32-strong squad for the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a message “we are excited to finally get going”.

The panel set for the England-based tournament starting on August 22 features four Ulster players and Ballymena-born Neve Jones now on the books at Gloucester Hartpury.

Ulster’s Claire Boles, Brittany Hogan, Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite join Jones on the list of forwards.

“When we qualified for the Rugby World Cup in April 2024, we knew it gave us a solid amount of time to prepare for the tournament,” said Bemand. “The majority of this squad have now been together since the start of June and we are excited to finally get going.”

Back-row forwards Aoife Wafer and Edel McMahon have been included despite recent injuries.

Harlequins number eight Wafer was named ‘Player of the Championship’ in this year’s Six Nations but has not featured for her country since suffering a knee issue in round four of the tournament.

Exeter flanker McMahon, who will co-captain the 32-player group alongside lock Sam Monaghan, missed Ireland’s warm-up matches against Scotland and Canada because of a knee problem.

Munster hooker Beth Buttimer is the only uncapped player in Scott Bemand’s selection, which is comprised of 18 forwards and 14 backs and includes former England prop Ellena Perry.

Perry, who won the last of her 11 England caps in 2020, made her Ireland debut during Saturday’s 47-26 loss to Canada in Belfast and is eligible through her maternal grandfather.

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird fails to make the cut, while Erin King, Dorothy Wall and Christy Haney are unavailable due to injury.

Ireland begin the World Cup on Sunday, August 24 against Japan in Northampton and will also take on Spain and defending champions New Zealand in Pool C.

Ireland failed to qualify for the last World Cup, staged in 2022 in New Zealand.

Co-captain McMahon said: “Missing out on the last World Cup lit a fire in all of us.

“Getting Ireland back on the world stage means absolutely everything, it’s something we have dreamed of and fought for ever since. We’re ready, and we are going to give it everything for our country.”

FIXTURES: Japan (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm; August 24), Spain (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm, August 31), New Zealand (Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton, 2.45pm, September 7).

