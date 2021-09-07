Ulster’s Craig Gilroy in charity backing

Ireland and Ulster winger Craig Gilroy feels that it’s important the players support such a worthy cause as mental health issues can affect everyone in society.

“We have our dark days as well and believe me when I say that it looks glamorous having an unbelievable job well paid but it is very tough at times and a lot of guys have been through that,” stated Gilroy. “When we partnered with Extern maybe two or three years ago now it was great to get to know a lot of their volunteers and get chatting to them.

“Just before Christmas they came up one season and did the Cash for Kids and we got to meet some of the kids they were working with and hear their stories and give a bit back and that was great.

Ulster’s Craig Gilroy. Pic by Pacemaker.

“It is a really worthwhile charity with great volunteers there, it is also nice to link it with sport, we are a sporting organisation and that link with mental health.

“I’m not saying if you go for a run or do a bit of training it will completely cure you.

“But it is definitely a good way to release those endorphins through sport and exercise, it keeps you fit and healthy and definitely puts you in a better head space.”

Gilroy, embarking on his 12th season with Ulster, is just hoping normality will return after the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

“It definitely feels more normal,” he said. “We obviously have to be more cautious in certain things as well.

“We are still all wearing our masks inside at our team meetings there are a lot of people in a room and everyone has a mask on.

“If you saw a picture of that pre-Covid you would be ‘what the hell is going on here?’

“So in terms of that stuff, you still have to be cautious.”

Gilroy started Ulster’s defeat 45-21 defeat against Saracens on Friday night but was just happy to get back on the pitch after another pre-season.

“In terms of physical exertion, it is very much still there, pre-season is always difficult because you are pushed very much to the brink in terms of your fitness and strength,” he said. “There is always that feeling when you get home you have just emptied the tank and you are exhausted.

“But it is also quite a nice feeling because you know you have worked hard.

“A lot of the work you do in pre-season sets the ground for a good playing season, it has been really good.

“I enjoyed the first two or three weeks back in the sunshine and great to see everyone again and just throw the ball about and get back into training - from a team perspective as opposed to last season where it was very much social distance.

“I think at one stage last pre-season we couldn’t even pass the ball to one another, it was literally a ball each.

“Obviously we have moved on a bit now.”

Gilroy is hoping to join an exclusive club to reach 200 caps for Ulster.

The 30 year-old is just six short of the milestone.

“That would be nice, those milestones are always nice and a wee bit of recognition,” he said. “I just want to get into the team and start, I have had a really good pre-season and I want to show that on the pitch and get the ball in my hands.

“And if I get to the 200 that would be great.”

