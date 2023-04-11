Fourteen players pledged a future to Ulster after the Heineken Champions Cup exit to Leinster. Ulster have already booked their place in the quarter-final of the URC.

“It’s always lovely seeing guys rewarded for hard work,” said Newby. “A lot of the squad players put in just as much effort as those who get to play on Saturday.

“Having a squad that stays together challenges the matchday 23 during the week and that’s a big part of our preparation that people don’t see.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale following his recent appearance against Leinster

“We’ve got some key guys signing on for a year or two or more, which is encouraging.

“Consistency is one of those things in coaching that really helps.”

One of Newby’s key functions at Ulster is working with injured players. Last season he spent a lot of time with Jacob Stockdale and the former All Black is delighted with the form the Ireland winger has shown in the last few games.

“One of my roles is in and around the injured guys and keeping them connected to the team...keeping them motivated and in the right direction for their own individual skills,” he said. “Jacob spent a lot of time with me last year individually and in small groups.

“So to see him now back on the field and starting to get back to his best is pleasing.

“He's put in a heck of a lot of work that’s gone unseen so it’s nice to see him and obviously a new contract.

"He’s a big-game player and we need guys like Jacob.”

Ulster return to URC on Friday night against the struggling Dragons.

Despite the Welsh region only winning three of 16 games in the league and conceding 73 points in their Challenge Cup exit against Glasgow, Newby is taking nothing for granted.

“It's human nature to look at the challenges ahead and be more excited for some over others but the Dragons come here with nothing to lose, they've got some exciting players, they've got some individuals that can break us open,” he said. “They’ll come here to break us open and we need to be on our game.

"We've reviewed them as we normally would and we've highlighted some areas that we need to tidy up on.

“We drive a high-standards environment and we've got players that are holding each other accountable in training and off the field.

“We've got a really good leadership group and some young guys coming through that are hungry, that hopefully drives performance.”

No matter the player or the injury Newby has a formula.

“We’ve got a process that we rely on, if we look at the end result or the product of when are they back and it’s six or eight weeks or unknowing then it can be quite hard...but we have a process we follow that keeps us on track,” he said. “Are there dark days for players who are injured, including Jacob?

“Yeah, there definitely are and motivation can go up and down but for me it’s just stepping stones and then seeing them back in training and seeing them integrated back in the team and individually playing is as rewarding in itself.

"And our medical staff work very well with us, the coaches, to make sure they are in the right place to get back.”

At club level, Ballyclare retained the Towns’ Cup yesterday with an empathic 69-14 win over Clogher Valley at Kingspan Stadium.

It was the Co Antrim side’s third victory in the last five finals, having also shared the trophy during the Covid pandemic.

Ballyclare led 40-7 at the interval thanks to six first-half tries.

Josh Cowan, Luke McIlwarth, Alex Darragh and Aaron Playfair all went over with Mark Jackson adding three conversions before Clogher got a converted try.

Cowan grabbed a second for Ballyclare and James Creighton also touched down, with Jackson converting both before the break.

The Co Antrim side continued their dominance after the restart with a converted Owen Kirk try.

Clogher got another converted try before Kirk added his second.

Matty Coulter went over for Ballyclare, Cowan completed his hat-trick before Peter Gillespie’s try.

Clogher will turn their attention to Saturday’s play-off final against Richmond for a place in the All Ireland League next season.

