David McCann went head-to-head with Australia captain Harry Wilson last Friday in the clash with Queensland Reds and saw first hand the level he must aspire to if he’s to play for Ireland in the future.

The Wallaby captain was man of the match and McCann enjoyed the opportunity to test himself against one of the best.

“It was a good experience, he is a good player. I played against him at U20s in Argentina so it was good to go head-to-head with him, that is definitely the level I want to be at,” said McCann.

"It is always good to experience different playing styles and playing against some of the top players in the world so you sort of know what the standard is from there.

Ulster backrow David McCann. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"The whole Reds backrow was very good, so it is just testing yourself to see the way they play. The way they went after the breakdown and the way they attacked was good to see – test yourself against it and see where you are at.

“Everyone has their different style and way of playing and you begin to see that. Some people are blunt or one dimensional, but you maybe see some people that have all the skills, and you can take parts of that and add it to your game.”

Ulster have lost 108 turnovers in the URC – including six in the defeat to Zebre last time out – while have only won 58 and McCann is expecting another battle at the breakdown in Treviso against Benetton on Saturday.

“We know they are going to come at the set piece and the breakdown, so it is a focus for the whole team on our breakdown and it is personal responsibility,” he said.

“So I am looking forward to how we go against them there, then it is going to be a dogfight in the scrums and maul.”

McCann doesn’t feel a lack of continuity in backrow selection is affecting Ulster’s breakdown performance.

“I think you know how the people around you play and whether that changes, you still know who is coming in and how they will play.

